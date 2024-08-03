Creative Biolabs Spearheads Innovative Live Biotherapeutics Against Gut Diseases
Creative Biolabs introduces innovative solutions for live biotherapeutics to empower scientists and pharmaceutical companies in their quest for groundbreaking therapies against gut diseases.
Shirley, NY, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Advances in gut diseases, like malignant colorectal cancer, have seen a huge surge, with more evidence confirming the protective effect of probiotics, both in maintaining a stable, healthy gut microbiota and deducing the risk of disease onsite. Creative Biolabs is at the vanguard of the stream of live biotherapeutics (LBP). Their work spans not only the intricate interactions between the gut microbiome and disease but also LBP development, starting with bacteria identification and extending to comprehensive safety, efficacy, and stability analyses, aiming to harness beneficial microbes to inhibit tumor growth and enhance the efficacy of existing therapies.
Lactobacillus gasseri as Next Generation Probiotics
Lactobacillus gasseri, a probiotic known for its beneficial effects on gut health, has been shown to play a critical role in maintaining a balanced microbiome and supporting immune function.
"In previous projects we have evaluated the probiotic activity of L. gasseri based on the availability of genome sequence and species-specific adaptability to human mucosa. L. gasseri obtains various health benefits through its antibacterial activity, bacteriocin production, and immune regulation of the innate and adaptive systems in humans." -According to a scientist at Creative Biolabs.
Lactobacillus plantarum for Therapeutic Applications
Creative Biolabs also specializes in exploiting Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum), a versatile probiotic having the ability to endure in various environments and its robust probiotic properties, for therapeutic applications. Their solutions focus on the potential of L. plantarum to support digestive health, enhance immune responses, and prevent infections.
"We've collected several L. plantarum products, like powder, cells, and bacteria, to meet diverse research needs." The scientist elaborated.
Advancing Bifidobacterium longum Research
Bifidobacterium longum (B. longum) is another key area of research known for maintaining gut health, supporting digestion, and modulating the immune system. Creative Biolabs assists in the exploration of B. longum's as therapies, particularly in the context of gastrointestinal disorders and immune-related conditions, especially cancer, since B. longum selectively locates and proliferates in solid tumors after systemic application, thus making it optimal for tumor-specific gene delivery and enzyme prodrug therapy.
Innovative Enterococcus faecalis as Therapeutic Candidates
Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis), often associated with infections like inflammatory bowel disease, has promising therapeutic applications that Creative Biolabs is keen to explore through the most efficient E. faecalis-based NGP discovery approach.
"We have developed a wide range of NGPs promising for targeted therapy for gut diseases, and our list is growing. But simply identifying new ones is far from enough. We encourage that future probiotic formulations should include sources of isolation, taking into account genetic and phenotypic characteristics, for use in different body parts." The scientist concluded.
For more information on Creative Biolabs' live biotherapeutic services, visit their official pages at https://live-biotherapeutic.creative-biolabs.com/.
About
Creative Biolabs' commitment to excellence is reflected in their continuous investment in research and development. Collaborating with academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies, Creative Biolabs fosters an environment of innovation and discovery with their integrated approach bridging cutting-edge technologies and deep expertise, ensuring customized solutions that meet the unique research needs of their clients.
Contact
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creative-biolabs.com/
