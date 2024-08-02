Press Releases>Society>African American>V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions>

V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions Expands Retained Executive Search Services to New Sectors

Gary, IN, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions, (www.velizabeth.com) a diversity-focused retained executive search firm, announced the expansion of its human resource and HR technology placement services to include the aviation & aerospace, energy & sustainability, and hospitality & tourism sectors. Headquartered in Gary, IN, V Elizabeth is dedicated to building inclusive HR teams for clients across the globe.

"We are thrilled to extend our executive search services to new, fast-growing sectors," said Veronica Banks, CEO of V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions. "Our mission is to empower change by helping companies attract and hire diverse, executive-level HR talent. By expanding into aviation, energy, and hospitality, we can help more organizations benefit from building inclusive leadership teams."

V Elizabeth has established a reputation as a trusted advisor for HR searches, placing candidates in middle management and C-suite roles. The firm's diversity focus and global network of HR leaders has fueled its growth since 2019. With the addition of new sectors, V Elizabeth will leverage its expertise, innovative thinking, and proven time saving methodologies in the recruitment of difficult to find VP to C-Suite executive human resource talent.

The firm's expansion comes at a time when diversity and inclusion are priorities for companies across industries. Research shows that diverse, inclusive workplaces lead to greater innovation, higher employee satisfaction, and increased profits. As a diversity-focused search firm, V Elizabeth is uniquely positioned to help organizations in these new sectors meet their goals of organizational change and transformation.

About V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions
V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions is a diversity-focused retained executive search firm that places HR leaders and executives across industries. Headquartered in Gary, IN, the firm uses a personalized service model, and builds inclusive HR teams for clients globally. V Elizabeth offers executive search, recruitment process outsourcing, and consulting services that leverage talent to create collaborative working environments. For more information, visit www.velizabeth.com
