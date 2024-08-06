Author Irena Lewis's New Audiobook, "Worship Songs," is a Profound and Uplifting Collection of Two Hundred Inspiring Songs to Celebrate and Praise the Lord

Recent audiobook release “Worship Songs” from Audiobook Network author Irena Lewis is a transformative series filled with two hundred divine songs inspired by the Lord, revealing profound insights into worship, praise, and spiritual growth. Through each entry, listeners will discover heartfelt songs perfect for any setting to praise and glorify God.