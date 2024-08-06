Author Irena Lewis's New Audiobook, "Worship Songs," is a Profound and Uplifting Collection of Two Hundred Inspiring Songs to Celebrate and Praise the Lord
Recent audiobook release “Worship Songs” from Audiobook Network author Irena Lewis is a transformative series filled with two hundred divine songs inspired by the Lord, revealing profound insights into worship, praise, and spiritual growth. Through each entry, listeners will discover heartfelt songs perfect for any setting to praise and glorify God.
Raleigh, NC, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Irena Lewis, a graduate of the New York School of the Bible, the Herbert H. Lehman College, and Monroe College, has completed her new audiobook, “Worship Songs”: a collection of two hundred deeply personal songs inspired directly by the author’s faith in God that shares her spiritual journey of discovering and manifesting the Lord’s presence and guidance through music and worship.
After serving for twenty years, author Irena Lewis retired as a second-grade detective from the New York City Police Department, having worked most of her career in the Harlem community where she was born and raised. As a police officer, she responded to calls and complaints involving crimes, accidents, and domestic disturbances, and addressed critical quality-of-life issues. As a community affairs officer, she helped the community organize and cultivated and maintained relations with all segments of the community. The author has been profiled in the New York Newsday, City Journal and has appeared in several public service videos and community newspapers.
“God is to be worshiped,” writes Lewis. “I knew that, but I did not know how. I asked the Lord one day how He wanted me to worship Him, and He gave me ‘Worship Songs.’ Every day, we would meet, and He would give me a song--sometimes two, sometimes more. It was amazing how the Holy Spirit was speaking, and as He was speaking, I was writing His every word. The Lord gave me two hundred songs.
“Not only did God want me to hear and sing these songs but He wanted His words manifested in my life. Worship Songs are songs conveying God's love and plan for me while processing, delivering, and teaching me how to trust, to worship, to praise, and to thank Him, in every situation. They are songs of my surrendering, my releasing all care, my humbling myself, and my giving all place to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
“Worship Songs are songs of my getting to know Who the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are. They are songs that we are singing to one another--God's heart to my heart, my heart to God's heart, with God bringing out of my heart words that I did not know were there.
“Writing ‘Worship Songs’ allowed me to experience God's comfort, care, encouragement, assurance, mercy, and grace, like never before. He lifted me and lifted me and lifted me up, with His presence, with His Word, with His Spirit, with His worship songs, with everything He knew I needed. He worked a wonderful work in me.
“Worship Songs are divine messages, commitments, promises, direction, and purpose. These songs are God-breathed, rooted, and grounded in love, set apart to bring about change in my life and the lives of readers.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Irena Lewis’s new audiobook is an uplifting testament to the power of worship and its role in spiritual growth and will help to bring about change and spiritual awakening in the lives of listeners while guiding them to a deeper understanding of God's love and presence. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Worship Songs” will invite audiences to embark on a moving journey of spiritual discovery that will open up a pathway to experience God's transformative power through music.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Worship Songs” by Irena Lewis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
After serving for twenty years, author Irena Lewis retired as a second-grade detective from the New York City Police Department, having worked most of her career in the Harlem community where she was born and raised. As a police officer, she responded to calls and complaints involving crimes, accidents, and domestic disturbances, and addressed critical quality-of-life issues. As a community affairs officer, she helped the community organize and cultivated and maintained relations with all segments of the community. The author has been profiled in the New York Newsday, City Journal and has appeared in several public service videos and community newspapers.
“God is to be worshiped,” writes Lewis. “I knew that, but I did not know how. I asked the Lord one day how He wanted me to worship Him, and He gave me ‘Worship Songs.’ Every day, we would meet, and He would give me a song--sometimes two, sometimes more. It was amazing how the Holy Spirit was speaking, and as He was speaking, I was writing His every word. The Lord gave me two hundred songs.
“Not only did God want me to hear and sing these songs but He wanted His words manifested in my life. Worship Songs are songs conveying God's love and plan for me while processing, delivering, and teaching me how to trust, to worship, to praise, and to thank Him, in every situation. They are songs of my surrendering, my releasing all care, my humbling myself, and my giving all place to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
“Worship Songs are songs of my getting to know Who the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are. They are songs that we are singing to one another--God's heart to my heart, my heart to God's heart, with God bringing out of my heart words that I did not know were there.
“Writing ‘Worship Songs’ allowed me to experience God's comfort, care, encouragement, assurance, mercy, and grace, like never before. He lifted me and lifted me and lifted me up, with His presence, with His Word, with His Spirit, with His worship songs, with everything He knew I needed. He worked a wonderful work in me.
“Worship Songs are divine messages, commitments, promises, direction, and purpose. These songs are God-breathed, rooted, and grounded in love, set apart to bring about change in my life and the lives of readers.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Irena Lewis’s new audiobook is an uplifting testament to the power of worship and its role in spiritual growth and will help to bring about change and spiritual awakening in the lives of listeners while guiding them to a deeper understanding of God's love and presence. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Worship Songs” will invite audiences to embark on a moving journey of spiritual discovery that will open up a pathway to experience God's transformative power through music.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Worship Songs” by Irena Lewis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories