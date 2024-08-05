Midnight Refrain.XYZ You Tube Channel Now Showcases Legendary Lounge Pianist Charlie Favor, The Bronze Balladeer Curtis Curry, and Vibes Virtuoso Diamodes DePalma

All three artists are featured soloists in the Capehart Pops Orchestra, the prime performer for TVS Records. They hve now been added to the Midnight Refrain You Tube Channel, a fusion of vintage jazz, cafe society, city rhythm, cool jazz and hot buttered blues blended into the sounds of midnight.