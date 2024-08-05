Midnight Refrain.XYZ You Tube Channel Now Showcases Legendary Lounge Pianist Charlie Favor, The Bronze Balladeer Curtis Curry, and Vibes Virtuoso Diamodes DePalma
All three artists are featured soloists in the Capehart Pops Orchestra, the prime performer for TVS Records. They hve now been added to the Midnight Refrain You Tube Channel, a fusion of vintage jazz, cafe society, city rhythm, cool jazz and hot buttered blues blended into the sounds of midnight.
California City, CA, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Records has added a collection of Charlie Favor, Curtis Curry, and Diamodes DePalma onto the song list of the You Tube Channel Midnight Refrain. All songs are also available on digital streaming music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, Pandora, Napster, Deezer and other leading services. Downloads are available on Amazon Music and in the iTunes Store.
Charlie Favor is a legendary lounge and Hollywood sessions pianist who anchors the Capehart Pops Orchestra ensemble that performs top pop hits of the 20th Century in an easy listening, instrumental manner. He is also a solo performer for TVS Records and currently has his album 'Lounging Around' out on streaming and CD.
Curtis Curry, the Bronze Balladeer, reimagines the great soul hits of the 20th Century in his own style for today's listener. He is also a lead vocalist with the Capehart Pops Orchestra.
Diamodes DePalma is the Miami based vibes virtuoso who brings his Latin background to the top pop Baby Boomer songs. A featured performer in the Capehart Pops Orchestra, he is also a solo artist with TVS Records and has released a series of songs in anticipation of his self titled album due out in Fall 2024.
Midnight Refrain.XYZ is a You Tube music channel that showcases the jazz, blues, and romantic artists of TVS Records in an on demand basis. Viewers can listen to these songs at no charge to determine if they want to add them to their Spotify, Apple, Pandora, or other streaming service playlist.
TVS Records is a new age major label combining production, manufacturing, publishing, promotion, and distribution under one umbrella. TVS Records creates more than 1,000 songs per year from TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
