Wonkemi Gongar Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Coconut Creek, FL, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wonkemi Gongar of Coconut Creek, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of life coaching.
About Wonkemi Gongar
Wonkemi Gongar is the president of Orion Spirituality Group, a counseling and life coaching organization dedicated to providing spiritual guidance. Gongar has 20 years of experience in life coaching, specializing in mysticism, mental health, depression, anxiety, and spiritual guidance. Orion Spirituality Group believes in the transformative power of spirituality to illuminate the path towards greater fulfillment, inner peace, and authentic living. Their mission is to facilitate profound shifts in consciousness that enable individuals to reconnect with their true selves, embrace their inherent worth, and manifest their highest potential.
Prior to founding Orion Spirituality Group, Gongar served as president of Coach G LLC and as the director of diversity and inclusion at Mounds View Public Schools in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His experience in education also includes coaching men's soccer at both Champlin Park High School, where his varsity team achieved a state ranking of 2nd, and Mound Westonka High School.
Wonkemi's educational background includes studying Psychology at North Central University and the Urban Education and Urban Studies/Affairs at Minneapolis. He holds a degree in Spirituality and Mysticism. In his spare time, he enjoys travel, soccer, and cooking.
For more information visit www.orionspiritualitygroup.com
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
