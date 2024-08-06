P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Now Accepting Nominations for Outstanding Women Leaders
Manhasset, NY, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is now accepting nominations for its prestigious network of high-achieving women. The organization is dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of women who are making a significant impact in their professions and communities.
For nearly a decade, P.O.W.E.R. has provided a platform for exceptional women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its dynamic website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, the organization showcases the achievements of its members and provides opportunities for them to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources.
Throughout the years, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine has featured celebrities and icons such as Christie Brinkley, Olivia Newton John, Tamron Hall, Gloria Estefan, Giada DeLaurentiis, and many other notable women on its covers. Inside the lifestyle magazine, P.O.W.E.R. highlights the achievements of everyday hard-working women alongside the stories of countless other well-known actresses, singers, newscasters, entrepreneurs, pop-culture figures, and well-known personalities in over 100 different industries and professions.
"We are thrilled to open nominations for P.O.W.E.R.," said Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. "Our organization is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of women who are truly making a difference in the world. We invite nominations of exceptional women who are leaders in their fields and are passionate about empowering others to succeed."
Women can nominate themselves or others in any field. The nomination process involves submitting an application through the P.O.W.E.R. website, which includes information about the nominee's professional achievements, contributions to her community, and how she has empowered others to succeed.
A prestigious selection committee will review all nominations and select a limited number of women to join the P.O.W.E.R. community. "We believe that when women support each other, incredible things can happen," said DeCosimo. "By recognizing and connecting exceptional women, we can create a powerful force for positive change in the world. We look forward to receiving nominations of outstanding women who share our vision of empowerment and collaboration."
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is an international network of exceptional women who are making a significant impact in their professions and communities. The organization provides a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its dynamic website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases the achievements of its members and provides opportunities for them to gain recognition, build valuable relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
