MEDICI + MAESTRO Elevates Cheryl Albertson to Senior Vice President, Media Strategy & Planning

MEDICI + MAESTRO, also known as Mx2 Global, a full-service brand marketing agency located in Philadelphia, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Cheryl Albertson to Senior Vice President, Media Strategy & Planning. Building and growing Mx2’s tenured team by promoting from within continues to contribute to the growth and stability of the agency.