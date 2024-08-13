Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Hair of the Dog: Revenge of Deanie O’Banion,” is a Roaring Historical Adventure Filled with Ghosts, Gangsters, and Second Chances
Recent audiobook release “Hair of the Dog: Revenge of Deanie O’Banion” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a thrilling tale set in 1920s Chicago that follows a musician who gains supernatural abilities after a near-death experience. As he navigates a world of gangsters, seances, and romantic entanglements, Gregory must prevent tragic outcomes and confront the threat of gangster warfare.
Bastrop, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz has completed her new audiobook, “Hair of the Dog: Revenge of Deanie O’Banion”: a captivating historical novel that transports listeners to the roaring 1920s in Chicago, blending supernatural elements with gangster drama and star-crossed romance.
“1920’s Chicago, Gregory Davenport is a gentle soul whose life is music, playing the sax, and piano in the brothers’ speakeasy,” writes Luntz. “He’s only been involved in the family business with his seances, like most, staged for the participants. But after a brush with death during a raid by the Italian gangsters, Gregory gets two gifts from the ghost of his murdered Irish gang leader cousin. He becomes a real medium, able to channel the dead, and he gets one chance to go back in time.
“In other words, he has the opportunity to prevent wrongs that will happen to his family, friends, and the gal he loves, while also solving several murders and righting wrongs. It’s no easy task, Gregory learns as he attempts to save his older brother from a grim fate, prevent star-crossed gang member lovers from being assassinated, as well as protect his beloved Irene and her family from the coming Great Depression and being collateral damage in George ‘Bugs’ Moran and Al Capone’s war over Chicagoland. No one knows whether or not Gregory’s attempts to alter the future will work as he navigates the seedy streets of Chicago until events conclude for the second time.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook weaves a rich tapestry of suspense, romance, and supernatural intrigue as Gregory tries his best to make the most of his second chance to prevent tragedy and pave the way for Deanie O’Banion’s revenge, hopefully bringing about the downfall of Al Capone. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Hair of the Dog: Revenge of Deanie O’Banion” combines the heartwarming elements of “It’s A Wonderful Life” with the intense passion of “Romeo and Juliet,” alongside themes of redemption, revenge, and the transformative power of second chances, making it a must-listen for fans of historical romance and supernatural adventure.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hair of the Dog: Revenge of Deanie O’Banion” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
