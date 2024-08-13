Author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois's New Audiobook, "Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants," Explores How to Overcome One’s Obstacles to Become the Best Version of Themselves

Recent audiobook release “Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants” from Audiobook Network author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois is an eye-opening journey based upon the author’s own experiences that highlight the necessary steps for listeners to identify and conquer the internal and external obstacles in their lives in order to life a truly happy and peaceful existence.