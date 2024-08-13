Author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois's New Audiobook, "Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants," Explores How to Overcome One’s Obstacles to Become the Best Version of Themselves
Recent audiobook release “Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants” from Audiobook Network author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois is an eye-opening journey based upon the author’s own experiences that highlight the necessary steps for listeners to identify and conquer the internal and external obstacles in their lives in order to life a truly happy and peaceful existence.
Maineville, OH, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Bradshaw-Badois, who currently resides in a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, has completed her new audiobook, “Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants”: a thought-provoking guide designed to help listeners embark on a journey of inner-discovery and self-healing, leader to incredible happiness and fulfillment in their lives.
Author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois has been an education consultant for thirty years, instructing college level critical writing, independent writing workshops, and writing skills for area universities. Writing and teaching not only became a career for her but also an ongoing passion to connect with others through her own personal journey to grow and heal while making a difference in others’ lives.
Bradshaw-Badois writes, “‘Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants’ is a personal account on releasing emotional blocks stemmed from negative events, people, relationships, or vices that prevent an individual from letting go of a painful past, healing, and moving forward in the present, living in peace. Throughout the book, it provides guidance to forgiving yourself and others with a focus on self-worth and self-love, which ultimately allows a person to take back the power in one's life.
“Dethroning personal tyrants that were toxic and had an internal grip on you is transformative. It places you in control and on the throne of your life again. Each chapter outlines valuable advice that anyone can practice as a result of painful memories or situations that left years of unhealed internal wounds.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Debbie Bradshaw-Badois’s new audiobook shares critical experiences that left the author with nearly five decades of healing to process. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Bradshaw-Badois shares this unique and intimate tale to encourage listeners to begin putting in the work so that they too can begin living their best lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dethroning Your Personal Tyrants” by Debbie Bradshaw-Badois through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
