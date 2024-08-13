Author Samantha C. Sinclair's New Audiobook, "The Call for Emily," is a Gripping New Mystery Where a Special-Needs Child is the Police’s Only Witness to a Gruesome Murder
Recent audiobook release “The Call for Emily” from Audiobook Network author Samantha C. Sinclair is a compelling and poignant murder mystery that centers around young Emily, a small child who was left abandoned at an emergency dispatch center. After her adopted mother is murdered years later, young Emily is the only witness and chance for justice.
Jamestown, KY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samantha C. Sinclair has completed her new audiobook, “The Call for Emily”: a thrilling mystery that centers around the murder of a 9-1-1 dispatcher, with her young adoptive daughter as the only witness to the crime soon being abducted after she had led the police to the killer.
“When an abandoned newborn was left at the emergency dispatch center, dispatcher Versie Gail falls in love with the baby girl,” writes Sinclair. “It doesn’t take long for the adoption to go through. However, a serious medical condition threatens the baby’s life, and five years later, the only mother Emily has ever known is murdered. Who will care for Emily, and without being able to speak, can she lead them to her mother’s killer? Or will he find Emily first?
“Detective Gabriel Isaiah is so close to retirement, he can feel it. However, there is one black cloud hanging over his head, and he needs to solve the case in less than six weeks. Can he do it and protect his family at the same time? What happens when his wife, daughter, little Emily, and a newborn are snatched? Will he solve the case and get everyone home safe? Is that lady guilty, or is she a victim?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Samantha C. Sinclair’s new audiobook is an unforgettable ride that will take listeners along a twisted path of suspense that is sure to keep listeners hooked from start to finish. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Call for Emily” is a must-listen for fans of the mystery genre and is guaranteed to leave listeners breathless and eager for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Call for Emily” by Samantha C. Sinclair through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
