Author Samantha C. Sinclair's New Audiobook, "The Call for Emily," is a Gripping New Mystery Where a Special-Needs Child is the Police’s Only Witness to a Gruesome Murder

Recent audiobook release “The Call for Emily” from Audiobook Network author Samantha C. Sinclair is a compelling and poignant murder mystery that centers around young Emily, a small child who was left abandoned at an emergency dispatch center. After her adopted mother is murdered years later, young Emily is the only witness and chance for justice.