Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, "Remember the Sabbath: Book 3," is a Gripping Crime Thriller That Follows Detective Blake Cutter as He Takes on a Mafia Network

Recent audiobook release “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting tale that dives deep into Miami's criminal underworld, where detective Blake Cutter must stop a mob boss’s biological terrorism attack, all while racing to save a young woman who may have ties to his late wife’s past.