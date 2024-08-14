Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, "Remember the Sabbath: Book 3," is a Gripping Crime Thriller That Follows Detective Blake Cutter as He Takes on a Mafia Network
Recent audiobook release “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting tale that dives deep into Miami's criminal underworld, where detective Blake Cutter must stop a mob boss’s biological terrorism attack, all while racing to save a young woman who may have ties to his late wife’s past.
Ft. Bragg, NC, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.T. Milligan, a published author, award-winning poet, and inspirational speaker, has completed his new audiobook, “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3”: a captivating crime novel that centers around a detective who finds himself facing off against one of Miami’s most dangerous criminals, whose planned bank heist could lead to widespread death and destruction.
“The top mob boss in Miami, Ransom Oliver has extended the order for the execution of Penelope Lane,” writes Milligan. “Killing Penelope would eliminate the last link to the failed drug and weapons smuggling operation in Bullet. Soon, Penelope vanishes from a psychiatric hospital in Bullet where she was incarcerated for the double-murder of the Drummond real estate couple. Cutter wants to find her and save her from Oliver’s assassins. He elicits the help of former SBI partner Alex McBain to search and locate Penelope. Soon, Cutter learns about a bizarre connection between his dead wife Jenni, Penelope, and an exotic dancer stepsister of Penelope’s who will reveal shocking secrets about Penelope’s past.
“Meanwhile, Oliver has more devious ambitions in mind. He has set up a drug headquarters in an abandoned Miami church and is using it as a front for the smuggling in of biological contraband from the Far East. Oliver plans a biological attack as a cover for a bank heist that could land him the biggest take in history but also result in countless casualties. To stop him, Cutter must secretly bring together a group of operatives to infiltrate Oliver’s criminal network and eliminate an organization that threatens to rain terror on the city of Miami and destroy the sanctity of the Sabbath Day.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author E.T. Milligan’s new audiobook delves deep into the dark heart of Miami's underworld, all while painting a vivid portrait of characters grappling with moral dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the precarious nature of trust in a world where loyalty can be a deadly commodity. Expertly paced and character driven, “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” promises an exhilarating audiobook experience that combines suspense, mystery, and a relentless pursuit of justice against insurmountable odds that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” by E.T. Milligan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The top mob boss in Miami, Ransom Oliver has extended the order for the execution of Penelope Lane,” writes Milligan. “Killing Penelope would eliminate the last link to the failed drug and weapons smuggling operation in Bullet. Soon, Penelope vanishes from a psychiatric hospital in Bullet where she was incarcerated for the double-murder of the Drummond real estate couple. Cutter wants to find her and save her from Oliver’s assassins. He elicits the help of former SBI partner Alex McBain to search and locate Penelope. Soon, Cutter learns about a bizarre connection between his dead wife Jenni, Penelope, and an exotic dancer stepsister of Penelope’s who will reveal shocking secrets about Penelope’s past.
“Meanwhile, Oliver has more devious ambitions in mind. He has set up a drug headquarters in an abandoned Miami church and is using it as a front for the smuggling in of biological contraband from the Far East. Oliver plans a biological attack as a cover for a bank heist that could land him the biggest take in history but also result in countless casualties. To stop him, Cutter must secretly bring together a group of operatives to infiltrate Oliver’s criminal network and eliminate an organization that threatens to rain terror on the city of Miami and destroy the sanctity of the Sabbath Day.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author E.T. Milligan’s new audiobook delves deep into the dark heart of Miami's underworld, all while painting a vivid portrait of characters grappling with moral dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the precarious nature of trust in a world where loyalty can be a deadly commodity. Expertly paced and character driven, “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” promises an exhilarating audiobook experience that combines suspense, mystery, and a relentless pursuit of justice against insurmountable odds that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” by E.T. Milligan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories