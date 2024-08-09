Renowned Artist Edward Walton Wilcox Unveils Captivating Solo Exhibition "Florida: The Dark Interior" at Touche Gallery in Jacksonville, Florida

The vibrant and enigmatic world of acclaimed artist Edward Walton Wilcox comes to life in his latest solo exhibition, "Florida: The Dark Interior," hosted at the esteemed Touche Gallery in Jacksonville, Florida. This extraordinary exhibition promises to immerse art enthusiasts and connoisseurs in a spellbinding journey through the intricate layers of Florida's hidden landscapes and unseen narratives.