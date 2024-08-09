Renowned Artist Edward Walton Wilcox Unveils Captivating Solo Exhibition "Florida: The Dark Interior" at Touche Gallery in Jacksonville, Florida
The vibrant and enigmatic world of acclaimed artist Edward Walton Wilcox comes to life in his latest solo exhibition, "Florida: The Dark Interior," hosted at the esteemed Touche Gallery in Jacksonville, Florida. This extraordinary exhibition promises to immerse art enthusiasts and connoisseurs in a spellbinding journey through the intricate layers of Florida's hidden landscapes and unseen narratives.
Jacksonville, FL, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Walton Wilcox, known for his masterful portrayal of the interplay between light and shadow, offers viewers a unique perspective on the Sunshine State in "Florida: The Dark Interior." Through his distinctive artistic lens, Wilcox invites audiences to explore the enigmatic allure of Florida's lesser-known facets, delving deep into its mysterious undercurrents and untold stories.
Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Florida's natural and cultural heritage, Wilcox's evocative artworks capture the essence of the state's hidden beauty, revealing a side of Florida seldom seen by the casual observer. From secluded swamps shrouded in mist to forgotten corners of urban landscapes, each piece in the exhibition serves as a window into the soul of Florida's dark interior.
As stated by Wilcox, who happens to be a true Florida native, “Voyaging inward it is a world of many psychological intrigues. A place thought to no longer exist. This is a land separated from time. Travelers may find it to be a curtain fall on the final act, a closing on a silent chapter in history. Witnessed by few, these vistas suspended in a place of beauty echoing a world at times incapable of benevolence. And yet this place captivates and seduces one to venture in exploration as we experience this land and its seemingly constant and unchanging state. An imposing tragedy if ever lost, speaks as to a contrasting reality to man’s existence in a world of evolution and change.”
"Florida: The Dark Interior" represents a departure from traditional depictions of the Sunshine State, offering a fresh and introspective examination of its multifaceted identity. Wilcox's mastery of color and form, coupled with his keen eye for detail, transforms familiar scenes into hauntingly beautiful tableaus that linger in the mind long after viewing.
"We are thrilled to present Edward Walton Wilcox's latest solo exhibition, 'Florida: The Dark Interior,' at Touche Gallery," said Kevin Calloway, Owner/Director. "Wilcox's unparalleled ability to capture the essence of Florida's hidden landscapes and evoke a sense of mystery and wonder is truly remarkable. We invite art enthusiasts and collectors alike to experience the captivating beauty of 'Florida: The Dark Interior' firsthand."
"Florida: The Dark Interior" will be on display at Touche Gallery from Saturday, September 21 to November 15.
There will be an opening reception with the artist on Saturday, September 21 from 6pm - 9pm.
For more information about the exhibition and gallery hours, please visit www.touchegallery.com or contact info@touchegallery.com
About Edward Walton Wilcox: Edward Walton Wilcox is a renowned artist known for his captivating explorations of light, shadow, and the hidden narratives within landscapes. With a career spanning over 35 years, Wilcox has earned widespread acclaim for his evocative artworks, which have been featured in prominent galleries and exhibitions worldwide.
About Touche´ Gallery: Touche´ Gallery is a leading contemporary art gallery located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida. Dedicated to showcasing exceptional works of art across a diverse range of mediums and styles, Touche´ Gallery is committed to promoting artistic excellence and fostering a vibrant cultural community.
Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Florida's natural and cultural heritage, Wilcox's evocative artworks capture the essence of the state's hidden beauty, revealing a side of Florida seldom seen by the casual observer. From secluded swamps shrouded in mist to forgotten corners of urban landscapes, each piece in the exhibition serves as a window into the soul of Florida's dark interior.
As stated by Wilcox, who happens to be a true Florida native, “Voyaging inward it is a world of many psychological intrigues. A place thought to no longer exist. This is a land separated from time. Travelers may find it to be a curtain fall on the final act, a closing on a silent chapter in history. Witnessed by few, these vistas suspended in a place of beauty echoing a world at times incapable of benevolence. And yet this place captivates and seduces one to venture in exploration as we experience this land and its seemingly constant and unchanging state. An imposing tragedy if ever lost, speaks as to a contrasting reality to man’s existence in a world of evolution and change.”
"Florida: The Dark Interior" represents a departure from traditional depictions of the Sunshine State, offering a fresh and introspective examination of its multifaceted identity. Wilcox's mastery of color and form, coupled with his keen eye for detail, transforms familiar scenes into hauntingly beautiful tableaus that linger in the mind long after viewing.
"We are thrilled to present Edward Walton Wilcox's latest solo exhibition, 'Florida: The Dark Interior,' at Touche Gallery," said Kevin Calloway, Owner/Director. "Wilcox's unparalleled ability to capture the essence of Florida's hidden landscapes and evoke a sense of mystery and wonder is truly remarkable. We invite art enthusiasts and collectors alike to experience the captivating beauty of 'Florida: The Dark Interior' firsthand."
"Florida: The Dark Interior" will be on display at Touche Gallery from Saturday, September 21 to November 15.
There will be an opening reception with the artist on Saturday, September 21 from 6pm - 9pm.
For more information about the exhibition and gallery hours, please visit www.touchegallery.com or contact info@touchegallery.com
About Edward Walton Wilcox: Edward Walton Wilcox is a renowned artist known for his captivating explorations of light, shadow, and the hidden narratives within landscapes. With a career spanning over 35 years, Wilcox has earned widespread acclaim for his evocative artworks, which have been featured in prominent galleries and exhibitions worldwide.
About Touche´ Gallery: Touche´ Gallery is a leading contemporary art gallery located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida. Dedicated to showcasing exceptional works of art across a diverse range of mediums and styles, Touche´ Gallery is committed to promoting artistic excellence and fostering a vibrant cultural community.
Contact
Edward Walton Wilcox, Inc.Contact
Madeline Vail
323-630-5519
www.edwardwaltonwilcox.com
Madeline Vail
323-630-5519
www.edwardwaltonwilcox.com
Categories