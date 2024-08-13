Altius Dental is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Stabili-Teeth® Dental Implant Services, Now Available at Eight Locations Across Texas
Paris, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This initiative began with Dr. John Norwood, one of the primary providers at Altius Dental, who first introduced Stabili-Teeth® implants in his practice located in Paris, Texas. Building on this success, Altius has extended the availability of these innovative dental implants to additional offices, with a long-term vision to offer this treatment across all 30 of its dental offices in rural communities throughout Texas.
Altius Dental is committed to providing patients with an affordable and effective solution for missing teeth, aiming to help them restore their smiles and confidence.
Stabili-Teeth® dental implants represent a significant advancement in dental care, allowing patients to regain their smiles with up to 90% of their natural taste and full functionality. These implants are crafted from advanced materials that closely resemble natural teeth, offering a realistic appearance and exceptional performance. Patients can enjoy the benefits of a beautiful, natural-looking smile while maintaining the ability to taste and chew effectively. Stabili-Teeth® implants also provide long-term stability and reliability, with a 5-year warranty, all at less than half the cost of other dental implant solutions.
Altius Dental's vision is to make high-quality, affordable dental care accessible to every rural community in Texas, ensuring that more patients can benefit from life-changing treatments like Stabili-Teeth®.
For more information or to schedule your complimentary consultation, please contact:
www.norwood-stabili-teeth.com/
Norwood Family Dental
Phone: (903) 551-7033
Address: 375 Stone Avenue
Paris, TX 75460
Diana Ruiz
817-809-4860
www.altiusdental.com
