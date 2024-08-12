The International Day of Peace – An Application of the Golden Rule, a Path Away from Violence Towards Peace
The International Day of Peace is a day when many varied voices ring as one. While every day as man continues to rage against man, religions, from Christianity to Scientology, press forward their versions of the Golden Rule as the pathway to peace.
Clearwater, FL, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the International Day of Peace (September 21) approaches, churches and civic groups worldwide are preparing to honor the day. For its part, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is hosting a luncheon at its Fort Harrison religious retreat in Clearwater, Florida on the 18th of September. The event will include speakers from different religions all forwarding the message of The Golden Rule – “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Just one example of the importance of this message is seen in the recent US State Department report that placed twelve countries on the Countries of Particular Concern list. These countries are on the list for “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom” including torture, prolonged detention without charges and forced disappearance.
But for centuries the path proposed by philosophers from such violence towards peace has been The Golden Rule. For example, Buddha posed, “Whatever is disagreeable to yourself, do not do unto others” (6th century BC). Confucius said, “Do not do to others what you do not want them to do to you” (5th century BC). And Christ’s 2000-year-old teaching commands, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
For a more modern example of this basic principle, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Try to treat others as you would want them to treat you.”
That is why the Church of Scientology, along with churches across the globe, is recognizing the International Day of Peace by encouraging the Golden Rule.
For more information on the 2024 International Day of Peace Luncheon at the Fort Harrison, email publicrelations@cos.flag.org.
