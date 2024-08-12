ROME Technologies integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem
ROME Technologies has announced an integration with Tekion to enhance connectivity and data sharing within the automotive industry. This partnership enables real-time, seamless integration between ROME's body shop management systems and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), eliminating redundant data entry and improving operational efficiency for dealers. James Rome, President of ROME Technologies, highlights the importance of this single-point-of-entry solution.
Pasadena, MD, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ROME Technologies, the leading body shop management system provider for dealers, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, to enhance collaboration and drive seamless connectivity for the automotive industry. This partnership aims to deliver a seamless platform between the collision center and the DMS with no double entry of data via Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing efficiency and ecosystem support for dealerships.
Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect ROME management systems with Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), seamlessly, in real-time, making data sharing faster and easier than ever. This will allow collision centers to save time by eliminating redundancy in the operation, increasing efficiency.
“We are excited to bring this partnership to our clients to ensure secure and accurate data to our dealers. This single-point-of-entry solution is critical for day-to-day operations,” says James Rome, President of ROME.
ROME Technologies provides a software platform coupled with ongoing education of best practices to help dealers standardize their collision center to achieve lower cycle times and higher profits. Tekion’s ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together approved and certified partners to focus on driving innovation and efficiency through seamless connectivity, ultimately benefiting automotive consumers. The ROME/Tekion integration enables staff efficiency, streamlines processes and improves consumer experience.
About ROME
For the last 35 years, ROME has had the privilege of serving the collision repair industry. We have partnered with best-in-class operators to develop a training model through market-proven strategies to help our clients realize the full potential of their store. Our shop management system links estimating to the DMS to eliminate non-revenue-producing activities in the shop. Our offering also includes quantitative analysis of each department, proper staffing ratios, best practices for cycle time, twenty groups, benchmarking, and more.
Media Contact, ROME Technologies: James Rome james@rometech.com
About Tekion
Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.
Media Contact, Tekion: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com
