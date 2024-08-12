ROME Technologies integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

ROME Technologies has announced an integration with Tekion to enhance connectivity and data sharing within the automotive industry. This partnership enables real-time, seamless integration between ROME's body shop management systems and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), eliminating redundant data entry and improving operational efficiency for dealers. James Rome, President of ROME Technologies, highlights the importance of this single-point-of-entry solution.