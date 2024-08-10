Bryan Clark, a Debut Author with Black Trident Publishing, Unveils "Mendacity": A Riveting Journey of Valor and Deception

Bryan Clark, a debut author with Black Trident Publishing, unveils "Mendacity," a gripping thriller that explores the dangerous world of drug cartels and corruption. The novel follows US Special Forces member Brayden Smith as he confronts moral dilemmas and uncovers deep-rooted deceit in South America. With rich suspense and complex characters, Clark challenges notions of heroism and justice, marking his impactful debut in the thriller genre.