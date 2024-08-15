Author Anthony DeGroot's New Audiobook, “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1,” Follows a Brave Hero Who Must Defend Eden from the Grips of Evil

Recent audiobook release “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1” from Audiobook Network author Anthony DeGroot is a gripping religious fantasy tale of courage and redemption that follows a group of unlikely heroes who must fortify their faith and courage to fight against unimaginable horrors to save the Spirit Oaks that protect Eden.