Author Anthony DeGroot's New Audiobook, “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1,” Follows a Brave Hero Who Must Defend Eden from the Grips of Evil
Recent audiobook release “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1” from Audiobook Network author Anthony DeGroot is a gripping religious fantasy tale of courage and redemption that follows a group of unlikely heroes who must fortify their faith and courage to fight against unimaginable horrors to save the Spirit Oaks that protect Eden.
Colorado Springs, CO, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony DeGroot, a veteran of the Marines who currently resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his family, has completed his new audiobook, “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1”: a compelling and enthralling novel where the struggle between darkness and light causes the fate of Eden hangs in the balance.
“Twelve Spirit Oaks guard Eden from The Great Deceiver trapped deep within Tartarus,” writes DeGroot. “After standing for as long as anyone can remember, the Spirit Oaks begin to vanish from the world. Two opposing forces begin to clash. As a member of The Order struggles to protect the trees, a Dark Figure is on a quest to rid Eden of its supposed blight. Narrow is the gate to save Eden; broad is the path to its destruction. Join Marcus, a member of The Order, on his quest to try and save Eden. He will not face the journey alone. Companions will be made, faith may falter, courage will be tested, and unimaginable horrors will surely be encountered as they all fight for survival--their own and that of the Spirit Oaks.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anthony DeGroot’s new audiobook is a testament to the enduring power of faith that will invite listeners to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and redemption. With its rich tapestry of characters, immersive world-building, and thought-provoking themes, “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles” is a must-listen for fans of fantasy and spirituality alike that will leave listeners eager for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Culling Begins: The Spirit Oak Chronicles: Book 1” by Anthony DeGroot through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
