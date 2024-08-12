Riccardo Belletta: The Drummer Leading the Music Industry

Riccardo Belletta, an Italian-born drumming virtuoso, has solidified his position as a leading figure in the global music industry. Educated at the Accademia Del Suono in Milan and The Collective School of Music in New York City, Belletta has become renowned for his exceptional drumming, arranging, and production skills. As the drummer for Lewis Del Mar since 2021, Belletta played a pivotal role in their successful tours and high-profile performances, including opening for Zedd and Bruno Mars.