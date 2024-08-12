Riccardo Belletta: The Drummer Leading the Music Industry
Riccardo Belletta, an Italian-born drumming virtuoso, has solidified his position as a leading figure in the global music industry. Educated at the Accademia Del Suono in Milan and The Collective School of Music in New York City, Belletta has become renowned for his exceptional drumming, arranging, and production skills. As the drummer for Lewis Del Mar since 2021, Belletta played a pivotal role in their successful tours and high-profile performances, including opening for Zedd and Bruno Mars.
New York, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Riccardo Belletta, an Italian-born virtuoso, has emerged as a dominant force in the music industry. Renowned for his unparalleled drumming skills, composition, and production expertise, Belletta has become the go-to musician for top-tier acts worldwide, cementing his legacy as a lead drummer, arranger, and producer.
A Musical Powerhouse
Belletta’s journey in music is a testament to his innate talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. His education at the Accademia Del Suono in Milan laid a strong foundation, but it was his time at The Collective School of Music in New York City from 2013 to 2016 that truly set the stage for his rise as a musical powerhouse. Here, he honed not only his drumming but also his skills in arranging and producing, quickly becoming a versatile and sought-after musician.
Commanding the Stage
Since 2021, Belletta has been at the forefront of the music industry as the lead drummer for Lewis Del Mar, where he played a critical role in their single "Stealing (Nightly)" from the EP BOUQUET. His performances during their national tour and as an opener for stars like Zedd and Bruno Mars in 2022 have solidified his reputation as a dynamic and influential drummer. Belletta's work was critical for the success of these tours, providing the rhythmic backbone that energized the performances and resonated with audiences.
In 2023, Belletta’s talents were again in the spotlight as he joined Latrice Royale for the US "Life Goes On Tour." His energetic and precise drumming captivated audiences across the country, showcasing his ability to drive the rhythm and elevate the performances of the artists he collaborates with. His ongoing collaboration with Emergency Tiara and his upcoming role in Belinda Carlisle’s Australia tour in 2024 further emphasize his status as a leading figure in the music industry.
Global Impact and Leadership
Belletta’s influence extends far beyond the national stage. In 2012, he took on the critical role of lead drummer with Paola Donzella and Nic Polimeno, contributing significantly to the sound and success of Polimeno’s album, The Gioconda’s Smile. His leadership in these projects not only boosted the artists’ reach and sales but also underscored Belletta's ability to shape and enhance musical works on an international level.
Collaborations with the Best
Riccardo Belletta’s extensive collaborations read like a roster of the music industry’s elite. He has worked closely with iconic artists such as Miles Robertson (known for his work with Adele and One Republic), Nate Jones (associated with Trey Songz and Estelle), Buster Hemphill (Blood Sweat & Tears), and Al Carty (Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys). As an arranger and composer, his versatility and mastery have made him an indispensable asset to these legendary musicians.
A Pillar in New York's Music Scene
In addition to his global influence, Belletta has been a cornerstone of the New York music scene. Since 2018, he has been the driving force behind Milo Z, Tim Young, Aziza Miller, and Paige Corwin. His previous work with Eric Redd and Bonomo further showcases his consistent ability to deliver top-notch performances across a range of styles and genres.
Educator and Mentor
Belletta’s passion for music goes beyond his performances, as he is deeply committed to shaping the next generation of drummers. Since 2019, he has served as a leading drum instructor at School of Rock Brooklyn. His work ensures that young, aspiring musicians receive a comprehensive and inspiring education. His dedication to mentoring future stars is further evident in his role as an educator at Bach to Rock in Port Washington in 2022 and through his private lessons.
An Unstoppable Force in Music
Riccardo Belletta’s career is a shining example of excellence in the music industry. As a lead drummer, composer, arranger, and producer, his contributions have not only shaped the sound of countless artists but also inspired a new generation of musicians. His ongoing impact in the industry is undeniable, and as he continues to push the boundaries of his craft, Belletta remains an unstoppable force in the world of music.
Contact
718-413-0420
https://www.instagram.com/riccardobelletta
