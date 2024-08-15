Newly Discovered Children's Book Written by L. Frank Baum, Author of the Wizard of Oz
"The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese": A Magical Collaboration Across Generations by L. Frank Baum and Richard L. Baum
San Antonio, TX, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese": A Magical Collaboration Across Generations by L. Frank Baum and Richard L. Baum
In a truly magical and unprecedented literary event, we are thrilled to announce the release of "The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese," a captivating new children's picture book co-authored by the legendary L. Frank Baum and his great-grandson Richard L. Baum. This enchanting tale, set in the magical world of Oz, is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.
Synopsis: Young Jack Boothe lives on a dairy farm with his Ma, Pa, and his dearest friend, Imogene, a miniature cow whose milk makes the Boothe Brand of cottage cheese. One day, when Imogene’s milk isn’t quite right, Jack takes her for a walk to a neighbor’s garden. Imogene can't resist the flowers and starts eating them, leaving Jack in a moral dilemma. With courage, Jack decides to tell the truth. To their surprise, Imogene begins to glow with rainbow colors, and her milk becomes magical.
Jack and his mother visit their neighbor to apologize and bring a gift of their finest cheese. Their neighbor, a gentleman with a tip of his hat, graciously accepts their apology and reveals that the flowers are magical and made Imogene's milk extraordinary.
In a twist of fate, enchanted by the cheese, the fine gentleman decides to personally visit Mrs. Boothe and thank her for the cheese. This moment is captured by a real poem written by L. Frank Baum himself, thanking Mrs. Boothe for her cheese, a situation that happened in real life. This previously unpublished poem, filled with Baum’s characteristic charm and humor, is a highlight of the book.
A Unique Literary Collaboration: Over a century after L. Frank Baum enchanted the world with "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," his great-grandson Richard L. Baum has unearthed a hidden treasure—an original poem written by Baum in 1903. This discovery has led to a remarkable collaboration, bridging generations to bring new magic to the world of Oz. Richard L. Baum, alongside his wife Robin, has crafted a story that not only honors the legacy of his great-grandfather but also introduces new elements that will captivate both new readers and devoted fans of Oz.
Unique Elements:
Original Poem by L. Frank Baum: The book features a whimsical and previously unpublished poem by L. Frank Baum, written to thank Mrs. Boothe for her cheese. This historical gem adds significant literary value to the book.
Easter Eggs and References: The book is filled with hidden elements and references to "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and L. Frank Baum’s life, making it a treasure trove for die-hard fans.
Legacy and Values: This collaboration aims to preserve the original values of the Oz series, introducing children to the magical world with themes of courage, truth, and friendship.
Illustrations: The book is beautifully illustrated by renowned German children's book illustrator Leope. His colorful and creative artwork brings the story to life, making it a visual delight for both children and parents.
Launch and Availability: "The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese" will be available on Amazon.com starting August 15, 2024. A special hardcover edition is expected to be released in November 2024.
Praise for the Book: Early reviews have praised the book's fun and beautiful illustrations, lovable characters, and the magic of the poem. Reviewers believe it will become a favorite among children and parents alike, with its continuous discovery of new elements and reinforcement of key values. Wizard of Oz fans appreciate the clever references and hidden elements that pay homage to L. Frank Baum’s life and work.
Quotes: "I wanted to create a story that not only entertains children but also teaches them important values such as honesty and courage," says Richard L. Baum. "This book is a tribute to my great-grandfather's legacy and an introduction to the world of Oz for a new generation."
This enchanting new book brings together the timeless storytelling of L. Frank Baum and the contemporary insights of his great-grandson, Richard L. Baum. This unique collaboration across more than a century promises to become a cherished addition to children's literature.
About the Authors: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919) is the beloved author of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" series. His imaginative storytelling and memorable characters have captivated readers for generations. Richard L. Baum, his great-grandson, continues the legacy by co-authoring this new tale that upholds the original values and magic of Oz.
About the Illustrator: Leope is a famous German children's book illustrator known for his vibrant and whimsical artwork, which perfectly complements the enchanting world of Oz.
For more information, contact us at:
Richard L. and Robin Baum
hiddenmagicofoz@gmail.com
www.hiddenmagicofoz.com
In a truly magical and unprecedented literary event, we are thrilled to announce the release of "The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese," a captivating new children's picture book co-authored by the legendary L. Frank Baum and his great-grandson Richard L. Baum. This enchanting tale, set in the magical world of Oz, is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.
Synopsis: Young Jack Boothe lives on a dairy farm with his Ma, Pa, and his dearest friend, Imogene, a miniature cow whose milk makes the Boothe Brand of cottage cheese. One day, when Imogene’s milk isn’t quite right, Jack takes her for a walk to a neighbor’s garden. Imogene can't resist the flowers and starts eating them, leaving Jack in a moral dilemma. With courage, Jack decides to tell the truth. To their surprise, Imogene begins to glow with rainbow colors, and her milk becomes magical.
Jack and his mother visit their neighbor to apologize and bring a gift of their finest cheese. Their neighbor, a gentleman with a tip of his hat, graciously accepts their apology and reveals that the flowers are magical and made Imogene's milk extraordinary.
In a twist of fate, enchanted by the cheese, the fine gentleman decides to personally visit Mrs. Boothe and thank her for the cheese. This moment is captured by a real poem written by L. Frank Baum himself, thanking Mrs. Boothe for her cheese, a situation that happened in real life. This previously unpublished poem, filled with Baum’s characteristic charm and humor, is a highlight of the book.
A Unique Literary Collaboration: Over a century after L. Frank Baum enchanted the world with "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," his great-grandson Richard L. Baum has unearthed a hidden treasure—an original poem written by Baum in 1903. This discovery has led to a remarkable collaboration, bridging generations to bring new magic to the world of Oz. Richard L. Baum, alongside his wife Robin, has crafted a story that not only honors the legacy of his great-grandfather but also introduces new elements that will captivate both new readers and devoted fans of Oz.
Unique Elements:
Original Poem by L. Frank Baum: The book features a whimsical and previously unpublished poem by L. Frank Baum, written to thank Mrs. Boothe for her cheese. This historical gem adds significant literary value to the book.
Easter Eggs and References: The book is filled with hidden elements and references to "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and L. Frank Baum’s life, making it a treasure trove for die-hard fans.
Legacy and Values: This collaboration aims to preserve the original values of the Oz series, introducing children to the magical world with themes of courage, truth, and friendship.
Illustrations: The book is beautifully illustrated by renowned German children's book illustrator Leope. His colorful and creative artwork brings the story to life, making it a visual delight for both children and parents.
Launch and Availability: "The Hidden Magic of Oz - An Untold Story of Courage, Truth, and Cheese" will be available on Amazon.com starting August 15, 2024. A special hardcover edition is expected to be released in November 2024.
Praise for the Book: Early reviews have praised the book's fun and beautiful illustrations, lovable characters, and the magic of the poem. Reviewers believe it will become a favorite among children and parents alike, with its continuous discovery of new elements and reinforcement of key values. Wizard of Oz fans appreciate the clever references and hidden elements that pay homage to L. Frank Baum’s life and work.
Quotes: "I wanted to create a story that not only entertains children but also teaches them important values such as honesty and courage," says Richard L. Baum. "This book is a tribute to my great-grandfather's legacy and an introduction to the world of Oz for a new generation."
This enchanting new book brings together the timeless storytelling of L. Frank Baum and the contemporary insights of his great-grandson, Richard L. Baum. This unique collaboration across more than a century promises to become a cherished addition to children's literature.
About the Authors: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919) is the beloved author of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" series. His imaginative storytelling and memorable characters have captivated readers for generations. Richard L. Baum, his great-grandson, continues the legacy by co-authoring this new tale that upholds the original values and magic of Oz.
About the Illustrator: Leope is a famous German children's book illustrator known for his vibrant and whimsical artwork, which perfectly complements the enchanting world of Oz.
For more information, contact us at:
Richard L. and Robin Baum
hiddenmagicofoz@gmail.com
www.hiddenmagicofoz.com
Contact
Clear Projections LLCContact
Richard L Baum
210-880-5690
www.hiddenmagicofoz.com
Richard L Baum
210-880-5690
www.hiddenmagicofoz.com
Multimedia
Categories