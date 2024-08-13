Introducing PatientGenie AI v1.0: Reimagining Health Navigation with AI and Search
Austin, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, PatientGenie proudly announces the full release of PatientGenie AI v1.0, transitioning from its successful beta phase. This version introduces state-of-the-art GenAI capabilities backed by four U.S. patents, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. With this release, PatientGenie continues to transform how individuals navigate their healthcare journeys, delivering personalized guidance and unmatched value to our customers and partner organizations.
“We are thrilled to introduce the first official version of our platform, where individuals can describe their symptoms or conditions in their own words, review informative summaries, match with top-quality providers, and schedule appointments - all in one place,” said Alex Zoller, Chief Product Officer. “We will continue to deploy new functionalities to further personalize the individual experience and enhance the value delivered to our customers and partners, ensuring that the platform meets ever-evolving dynamic needs.”
PatientGenie AI is designed to integrate within our customers' existing platforms, offering a comprehensive health navigation experience that keeps users engaged and informed while potentially providing a new revenue stream for our partners.
“Navigating access to care can be challenging and confusing for patients. We have simplified the navigation process and empowered users in a complex industry, making it easier for them to manage their healthcare with confidence and clarity,” said Steve Cashman, Executive Chair. “PatientGenie enables health systems, plans, and employers to provide a consistent and meaningful consumer experience across their ecosystem of vendors.”
Key Features and Benefits of PatientGenie.AI v1.0.0:
Personalized Health Navigation: Utilizing advanced GenAI technology, PatientGenie AI offers tailored guidance through every step of the healthcare process, ensuring users receive the most relevant information and support.
Seamless Integration: PatientGenie AI can be seamlessly integrated into existing websites and platforms, enhancing user experience and engagement by unifying disparate solutions and eliminating the silo effect.
Enhanced User Engagement: By offering a thorough health navigation solution, PatientGenie AI keeps users on your site longer, increasing engagement and satisfaction.
"PatientGenie AI is more than just a tool; it's a revolution in how people interact with their healthcare," said Brian Russon, Chief Executive Officer. "Our AI-driven approach ensures that every user receives the most accurate and personalized guidance, making healthcare navigation simpler and more effective than ever before.”
With the launch of PatientGenie AI v1.0.0, we’ve set a new standard in healthcare navigation. Their platform not only improves access to care but also empowers users with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.
For more information about PatientGenie AI and to experience the future of healthcare navigation, visit PatientGenie.AI
About PatientGenie
PatientGenie is the AI health agent, powered by Generative AI and a patented data engine, that assists patients in navigating the complexities of provider searches. Integrated with dozens of data and technology partners, all seamlessly intertwined with solutions such as triage, patient appointments, insurance availability, telehealth, price transparency and provider’s directory in a single platform, PatientGenie becomes a healthcare marketplace that enables all other care delivery companies.
About PatientGenie
Contact
Meghan Bailey
512-772-4374
patientgenie.com
