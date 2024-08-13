Introducing PatientGenie AI v1.0: Reimagining Health Navigation with AI and Search

PatientGenie proudly announces the full release of PatientGenie AI v1.0, transitioning from its successful beta phase. This version introduces state-of-the-art GenAI capabilities backed by four U.S. patents, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. With this release, PatientGenie continues to transform how individuals navigate their healthcare journeys, delivering personalized guidance and unmatched value to our customers and partner organizations.