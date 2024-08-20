Renowned Theater Company in Residence at Starworks
Star, NC, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RhinoLeap Productions will be in residence at Starworks in Star, NC in October of 2024. Starworks is known for bringing in internationally acclaimed visual artists to do residencies in their Star, NC facility. In October, RhinoLeap will become the first performing arts organization to ever be in residence at Starworks.
RhinoLeap will be converting one of Starwork’s many spaces within their revitalized former textile mill into a temporary theater. Inside this converted venue, RhinoLeap will present two productions: Sense & Sensibility (adapted by Kate Hamill from the novel by Jane Austen) and Constellations by Nick Payne. Opening on October 5, Sense & Sensibility is a fresh adaptation of Austen’s treasured novel full of humor and emotional depth. It’s late 18th-century England, and the Dashwood sisters’ lives are turned upside down when their father passes away. Together they must learn to find happiness in a society where love is ruled by money. Opening on October 12, Constellations introduces us to a beekeeper and a physicist who meet at a party. In that single moment, a multitude of possibilities unfold. Their chance encounter blossoms into a meaningful relationship… and a brief affair. A marriage exists… right alongside a breakup. A tragic illness spreads simultaneously to a happily ever after. In this eloquent and moving story, romance plays out over many possible lifetimes capturing the extraordinary richness of being alive in the universe.
Constellations features a two-person cast: RhinoLeap Artistic Director Patrick Osteen performing with RhinoLeap Associate Artistic Director Kira Geiger. The cast of Sense & Sensibility also includes Osteen and Geiger, and they are joined by Monica Bell, Kate Carson-Groner, Andrew Crowe, Anna Gullion, Stephanie Linas, Sanchi Pandey, and Allen Tedder. Both productions are directed by Robby Lutfy and designed by Matthew Nielson and Jennifer O’Kelly. Tara Raczenski will design costumes for Sense & Sensibility.
