Boulder OMS: Smiles For Scholars

San Diego, CA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and La Jolla Oral and Facial Surgery are proud to announce the launch of their innovative "Smiles for Scholars" program, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of college-bound students in the San Diego area.
The program, spearheaded by Dr. Albert Lin and Dr. Robert Gramins, offers complimentary wisdom teeth extractions to selected students, allowing them to redirect the savings towards essential college expenses such as textbooks and supplies.
"We understand the financial challenges that many students face when preparing for college," said Dr. Gramins. "By offering this service, we hope to make a meaningful difference in their academic journey." Dr. Lin added, "Our goal is not just to provide dental care, but to invest in the future of our community by supporting these promising young scholars."
Key details of the "Smiles for Scholars" program include:
• Application period: September 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024.
• Eligibility: High school and college students in the San Diego area.
• Selection: Two deserving students will be chosen to receive free wisdom teeth removal procedures.
• Procedures to be performed: October 2024 Interested students are encouraged to apply through the official website, SmilesforScholars.com, during the application period.
The website also provides educational resources about wisdom teeth removal and its importance for oral health. This initiative not only addresses a common dental need among young adults but also aligns with the practices' commitment to community service and education.
By combining healthcare with educational support, "Smiles for Scholars" represents a unique approach to corporate social responsibility in the dental field. For more information about the "Smiles for Scholars" program or to schedule an interview with Dr. Lin or Dr. Gramins, please contact:
Lexi Kirkpatrick
12630 Monte Vista Rd., Suite 205
Poway, CA 92064
About Boulder OMS and La Jolla OFS:
Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and La Jolla Oral and Facial Surgery are leading private practices in San Diego, specializing in oral and maxillofacial procedures. Led by Dr. Albert Lin and Dr. Robert Gramins, these practices are committed to providing exceptional care and giving back to the community.
Contact
