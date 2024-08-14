Boulder OMS: Smiles For Scholars

Local Oral Surgeons Launch "Smiles for Scholars" Program to Support San Diego Students. Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and La Jolla Oral and Facial Surgery are proud to announce the launch of their innovative "Smiles for Scholars" program, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of college-bound students in the San Diego area. The program, spearheaded by Dr. Albert Lin and Dr. Robert Gramins, offers complimentary wisdom teeth extractions to selected students.