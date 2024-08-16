Tecfire Launches 45-Minute Fire-Rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass for North American Market
Tecfire expands its product portfolio in North America, introducing a cutting-edge 45-minute fire-resistive Single and Double Door system, now available through Glassopolis in the U.S. and Canada.
Carmel, IN, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tecfire, a global leader in fire-rated glass and framing systems, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation for the North American market: the 45-minute fire-resistive STB80 Hinged Doors with Tecfire's proprietary T-Flame Glass. This advanced interior door system is designed to meet and exceed fire safety standards, providing architects, glaziers, builders, and property owners with a superior solution for fire protection.
The STB80 Hinged Door system, available in both single and double door configurations, features a robust steel frame coupled with Tecfire's T-Flame fire-rated glass. This combination not only enhances the safety and security of interior spaces but also offers a sleek and modern aesthetic, making it ideal for a wide range of commercial applications.
"At Tecfire, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of fire safety technology," said Jeremy Zimmerman, Managing Director at Tecfire. "The introduction of the 45-minute fire-rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass is a significant milestone for us in North America. This product not only fills a critical gap in the market for fire-rated doors rated under 60 minutes but also reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced fire-rated glazing systems available globally."
Tecfire's 45-minute rated STB80 Doors can be purchased exclusively through Glassopolis, at sales@glassopolis.com, Tecfire's official distributor in the United States and Canada. This partnership ensures that customers across North America have easy access to Tecfire's state-of-the-art fire safety systems.
"This launch is just the beginning of our ambitious plans for the North American market," Dan Dhana, Sales Director for Tecfire said. "We are committed to continually expanding our product offerings and delivering unparalleled fire safety solutions for our customers. Stay tuned for more exciting product announcements in the coming months."
For more information on Tecfire's products and availability, please contact Glassopolis or visit our website, www.tecfire.us.
About Tecfire
Tecfire is a leading manufacturer of fire-rated glass and framing systems, known for its innovative approach to fire safety technology. With a commitment to excellence and a global presence, Tecfire continues to set the standard in the industry, providing high-quality fire protection solutions for commercial buildings.
