Author Kathy Kite's New Audiobook, "Super Nova," Follows a Young Girl Who, After Being Isolated Due to Her Condition, Experiences Her First Encounter with Love
Recent audiobook release “Super Nova” from Audiobook Network author Kathy Kite is a compelling novel that centers around Abby Gates, a young woman who has lived shut off from the world due to her condition and learned all she knows from reading books. But after the loss of her mother, Abby enters the real world only to discover that life and love is not always as happy as it is in her books.
Harrisburg, MO, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Kite has completed her new audiobook, “Super Nova”: a thrilling story of a young woman who, after being cut off from society for her own protection, must find her place in the world following the death of her mother and sets off on an adventure through personal discovery, lies, betrayal, and love.
“Abby Gates spent the first part of her life protected from the world because of her condition,” shares Kathy. “Only adventures she knew were taught by being homeschooled and through reading books from her personal library. In Abby's world, everyone lived happily ever after, until her mother died, and she was forced to be part of a community she was a stranger in. While Mr. Frank and Billy Daniels did their best to protect her, Adam Davis came to town with a secret no one knew except his assistant, Tashia. Abby quickly found that although dreams can come true, real life wasn't so happy all the time.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kathy Kite’s new audiobook is a riveting journey that will transport listeners as they re-discover the world through Abby’s naive eyes, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Super Nova” by Kathy Kite through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
