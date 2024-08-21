Author Kathy Kite's New Audiobook, "Super Nova," Follows a Young Girl Who, After Being Isolated Due to Her Condition, Experiences Her First Encounter with Love

Recent audiobook release “Super Nova” from Audiobook Network author Kathy Kite is a compelling novel that centers around Abby Gates, a young woman who has lived shut off from the world due to her condition and learned all she knows from reading books. But after the loss of her mother, Abby enters the real world only to discover that life and love is not always as happy as it is in her books.