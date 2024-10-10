High 5 Edibles Announces Expansion of Services and Facility Upgrades to Meet Growing Demand
Santa Fe, NM, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- High 5 Edibles, a leader in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its manufacturing capabilities and service offerings, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution. High 5 Edibles has successfully transitioned from craft manufacturing to a small-scale industrial powerhouse, enabling it to address every sector of the cannabis market with increased capacity and efficiency.
This expansion is reflected in High 5's growing portfolio of products, which now caters to a broader range of consumer preferences and market needs. The company’s ability to scale its operations has been bolstered by the introduction of a new state-of-the-art laboratory. This facility is equipped with cutting-edge chillers that lower ethanol to an impressive -80°C, allowing for the extraction of over 2,000 pounds of cannabis per week.
“Our investment in advanced technology and infrastructure positions High 5 Edibles to meet the increasing demand for high-quality cannabis products across the board,” said Brianna Oxhandler, Founder and CEO of High 5 Edibles. “This expansion allows us to enhance our product offerings and better serve our clients in every sector of the market, from medicinal to recreational.”
Further enhancing the company’s operational efficiency is the seamless integration of High 5’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system with inventory management and state traceability systems. This integration ensures precise tracking of cannabis products from seed to sale, providing full transparency and compliance with state regulations. It also allows High 5 to better facilitate its partners by providing real-time data and insights, optimizing resource allocation, and improving supply chain coordination.
“The integration of our CRM with inventory and traceability systems is a game-changer for our business and our partners,” said Mr. Seth Oxhandler, Chief Science Officer at High 5 Edibles. “This technology enables us to offer a level of service that is not only compliant but also highly responsive to the needs of our partners, ensuring that they have the resources they need when they need them.”
The new laboratory also features expanded power and space capabilities, enabling High 5 to offer a variety of services that were previously out of reach. These enhancements allow the company to maintain its commitment to quality while significantly increasing production efficiency.
“This is not just an expansion in size but an evolution in our capability and service offerings,” added Mr. Oxhandler. “We are now equipped to perform a range of services that were previously impossible due to space and power limitations. This positions us uniquely in the market to deliver an unmatched level of service and innovation.”
High 5 Edibles remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety while continuing to innovate in the cannabis industry. This expansion represents a major milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to provide premium cannabis products and services.
About High 5 Edibles:
High 5 Edibles is a Santa Fe-based cannabis company specializing in the production of high-quality edibles and extracts. With a commitment to innovation and quality, High 5 Edibles serves a diverse range of clients in the medicinal and recreational cannabis markets.
For more information about High 5 Edibles and their expanded services, please visit www.high5inc.com or contact High 5 at 844.634.4445
This expansion is reflected in High 5's growing portfolio of products, which now caters to a broader range of consumer preferences and market needs. The company’s ability to scale its operations has been bolstered by the introduction of a new state-of-the-art laboratory. This facility is equipped with cutting-edge chillers that lower ethanol to an impressive -80°C, allowing for the extraction of over 2,000 pounds of cannabis per week.
“Our investment in advanced technology and infrastructure positions High 5 Edibles to meet the increasing demand for high-quality cannabis products across the board,” said Brianna Oxhandler, Founder and CEO of High 5 Edibles. “This expansion allows us to enhance our product offerings and better serve our clients in every sector of the market, from medicinal to recreational.”
Further enhancing the company’s operational efficiency is the seamless integration of High 5’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system with inventory management and state traceability systems. This integration ensures precise tracking of cannabis products from seed to sale, providing full transparency and compliance with state regulations. It also allows High 5 to better facilitate its partners by providing real-time data and insights, optimizing resource allocation, and improving supply chain coordination.
“The integration of our CRM with inventory and traceability systems is a game-changer for our business and our partners,” said Mr. Seth Oxhandler, Chief Science Officer at High 5 Edibles. “This technology enables us to offer a level of service that is not only compliant but also highly responsive to the needs of our partners, ensuring that they have the resources they need when they need them.”
The new laboratory also features expanded power and space capabilities, enabling High 5 to offer a variety of services that were previously out of reach. These enhancements allow the company to maintain its commitment to quality while significantly increasing production efficiency.
“This is not just an expansion in size but an evolution in our capability and service offerings,” added Mr. Oxhandler. “We are now equipped to perform a range of services that were previously impossible due to space and power limitations. This positions us uniquely in the market to deliver an unmatched level of service and innovation.”
High 5 Edibles remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety while continuing to innovate in the cannabis industry. This expansion represents a major milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to provide premium cannabis products and services.
About High 5 Edibles:
High 5 Edibles is a Santa Fe-based cannabis company specializing in the production of high-quality edibles and extracts. With a commitment to innovation and quality, High 5 Edibles serves a diverse range of clients in the medicinal and recreational cannabis markets.
For more information about High 5 Edibles and their expanded services, please visit www.high5inc.com or contact High 5 at 844.634.4445
Contact
High 5 Inc.Contact
Seth Oxhandler
505-588-0707
http://high5inc.com
Seth Oxhandler
505-588-0707
http://high5inc.com
Categories