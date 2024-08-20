Unilog Welcomes ICCG, Inc. to Their Partner Ecosystem to Offer Expanded Solution for Its Customers
Warrington, PA, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce solutions for wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers, is excited to announce that International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) has joined its trusted partner network. This strategic alliance aims to enhance Unilog’s offerings and deliver even greater value to its clients across various industries.
ICCG has been serving enterprises for their ERP, Supply Chain Planning and PLM solution needs as an experienced Systems Integrator for last 36 years. A global Alliance and Channel Partner for Infor, ICCG supports multiple ERP systems such as Infor M3 and Infor CSI, besides edge applications from Infor such as PLM for Process, PLM for Fashion, WMS and Supply Chain Planning solutions. ICCG caters to diverse industry verticals—Fashion, Food & Beverage, Wholesale Distribution, and Manufacturing—each of which demands a robust and reliable eCommerce platform. This latest partnership further reinforces Unilog’s commitment to provide deep connectivity between its connected content and commerce solutions and its customers’ ERP systems.
“We are thrilled to welcome ICCG, Inc. to our partner ecosystem. Their deep industry expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional ERP solutions align perfectly with Unilog's mission to empower distributors with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide our customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency,” asserted Suchit Bachalli, Chief Executive Officer for Unilog.
Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy at ICCG, sees this new partnership as a way to support more businesses looking to deliver superior B2B ecommerce experiences for their customers. “The Industry verticals we sell to at ICCG – Fashion, Wholesale Distribution and Consumer Goods/ Home Goods and Food & Beverage - all need a functionally rich B2B and at times B2C Ecommerce solution to capture front end demand of their customers and service the demand exceptionally well. This Ecommerce front end solution in terms needs tight integration to the backend systems of record – ERP systems. This is where we see value in partnership with Unilog as a proven digital market place solution." said Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Industry Solutions Consulting.
To learn more about Unilog’s industry and solution partners, or to discuss partner opportunities, contact Unilog at hello@unilogcorp.com.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Their connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com.
About International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Business & Technology Solution Provider. For the last 36+ years, ICCG has provided innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet critical business needs. Learn more at iccg.com.
Categories