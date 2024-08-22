Sixth Ring Launches GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness and Wellness App, at World Olympians Association, 2024 Paris Olympics
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide.
Menlo Park, CA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GOLD AI, a product of Sixth Ring, the world’s first proactive fitness and wellness application designed by Olympic athletes and proven by Olympic medal-winning performances, launched today on iOS, and is available to download free in the Apple Store. GOLD AI leverages data-driven insights powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring subscribers Olympic-medal winning fitness and wellness guidance for optimal health results within just weeks.
“Our mission is to connect medal-winning secrets of Olympic athletes with the general public for breakthroughs in their health and fitness. We want everyone to be able to benefit from the same cutting-edge science we were privy to as athletes, supercharged with AI in an easy to follow daily plan and virtual coaching,” said Sky Christopherson, Olympic Cyclist and World Record holder.
Gold AI’s model is built into the subscriber’s daily routine, and based on the Data not Drugs™ innovation initially inspired by GOLD AI founding advisor cardiologist Dr. Eric Topol. Data not Drugs™ launched by AI GOLD founders, Sky Christopherson and Adam Laurent, to help the U.S. Women’s Cycling Team win Olympic medals during the performance-enhancing drug epidemic. It was featured in the award-winning documentary film "Personal Gold."
“This model is more than viable, it’s the way forward- not just in high performance athletics but in consumer health,” said Topol. “It Includes meal timing and digestion speeds, which are an innovative and natural alternative to GLP-1 class weight loss drugs.”
Data not Drugs™ quantifies the many factors that influence performance, such as training load, recovery, and how the human body regenerates, resulting in improved mood and energy levels, reduced body fat and preserved lean muscle mass to significantly lower the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.
“The beauty of GOLD AI with its 40 fitness and wellness benefits, is that it helps users solve the daily puzzle of their interconnected meals, workout, sleep and well-being that is just a bit too much for most of us to hold in our minds, particularly in our busy daily lives. This is where the power of AI is ideally suited to this application,” said Tom Gruber, GOLD AI founding advisor and co-founder of Apple’s Siri.
In addition to it’s free AI daily planner, GOLD AI also includes personal coaching options for a paid upgrade fee within the application, including AI coaching, GOLD Pillar live training sessions from medal-winning Olympians and pro-athletes to help subscribers learn the fundamentals of training, eating, sleeping, and positive change mindset.
“Having a coach that believes in you and can help give that human touch on top of great data is also key,” said Annimari Korte, GOLD AI coach and Tokyo 2020 Olympian.
GOLD AI leverages a collective of 60 years of experience in human performance for breakthroughs in their own health and fitness, including founders Olympic athlete and world record holder in track cycling Sky Christopherson and Olympic cyclist Adam Laurent.
“As an Olympic Gold Medalist, I had structure in my day. GOLD AI can help everyone put their most precious resource first - their health and fitness,” said Kevin Young, Track and Field Olympic Gold Medalist and world record holder.
Pro-athletes and medal-winning Olympians including Jennie Reed (cycling), Jamie Nieto (high jump), Annimari Korte (100m hurdles), Jason Schmidt (LA Dodgers Pitcher), will host virtual training sessions in the AI Gold application. Sixth Ring’s co-founder Reza Kazemipour will be the host of Your Personal Gold, a podcast where he will be interviewing the world’s most elite athletes to find out about their lifestyle, struggles, and the keys to success. Kazemipour is a former member of the US Navy Special Forces, and has spent his career working on ventures dedicated to the optimization of human performance through the most cutting-edge science, testing and training devices.
“I am so excited that GOLD AI is available to everyone, at any fitness level, and any age,” said Kazemipour. “With GOLD AI, everyone can access the fitness data and secrets of the highest ranking athletes, and integrate it into their own life, seamlessly. Our mission is not to launch another fitness app, rather, it’s to connect our members and communities to achieve the higher goal of becoming a truly healthier society.”
About Sixth Ring
Sixth Ring, an AI-data driven health and wellness company, is founded by medal-winning Olympic athletes, seasoned entrepreneurs, highly renowned medical experts and Silicon Valley software developers, to bridge the gap between elite athletic performance and everyday wellness. Through strategic partnerships and hands-on support, we empower every human being to transform their lives by learning to live a better and healthier version of themselves. Sixth Ring’s products and services include the GOLD AI application and the Your Personal Gold television and podcast series, and The Dream Ring, a not-for-profit foundation. To learn more, visit sixthring.com.
About Gold AI
GOLD AI, a product of Sixth Ring inc., a AI-driven fitness and wellness application developed by medal-winning Olympians to improve physical health, optimize training, and promote overall physical and mental well-being focused on human thriving for all using Data not Drugs™. Its mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health and fitness, with an evidence based model that integrates the latest scientific research from its world-class scientific and medical advisory team with decades of on-the-ground wisdom using Olympic athletes' real-world trial and error experiences. To learn more, visit getgold.ai.
