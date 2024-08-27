Author Catherine Hudson's New Audiobook, "Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!" Shares the Loving Relationships the Author Has Fostered with Animals Throughout Her Life
Recent audiobook release “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” from Audiobook Network author Catherine Hudson is a heartfelt series of short stories that explore all the different animals that have impacted the author over the course of her life, serving as a tribute to the incredible connection that humans and animals can share.
New York, NY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Hudson, a loving mother of three and grandmother to thirteen, has completed her new audiobook, “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!”: a poignant collection of short stories that explores the many animals that have touched the life of the author, helping her to develop a special love for animals that has lasted a lifetime.
A lover of animals ever since she was a child, author Catherine Hudson fell in love with bull terriers after watching the Disney film “The Incredible Journey” as a teen. By the time she was in her early forties, Catherine had quickly become one of the top Bull Terrier breeders in the country and, along with competing with her dogs, she started her own obedience school, “My Bark Avenue Academy,” which she still runs to this day. Currently, the author resides in eastern Ontario, Canada, with her dogs Ladybug and Petunia and can be found surrounded daily by her many four-legged obedience and boot camp students.
“‘Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!’ will take you on an oft-times humorous journey
discovering new creatures and how their amazing personalities captured the heart of a little red-haired girl,” shares Hudson. “You will meet such memorable characters as Gomer Pyle, Fred the Emu, Shakin Jake and of course Clarabelle the cow. Even the book's title repeats the very words that Catherine's shocked mother said to her the day her daughter's half-grown pet cow walked casually into the kitchen while the family was enjoying breakfast.
“Every chapter will let the reader discover a new relationship or encounter that has been a part of the author's childhood right up into her mid-sixties. As you read these short stories they will transport you to places and times that will your own fond memories of pets that have shared your life. This is a book that can be enjoyed and read over and over by both adults and children alike.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Catherine Hudson’s new audiobook will
transport listeners as they discover each of the author’s special connections with animals from each stage of her life. Engaging and heartfelt, “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive the humor and joy over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” by Catherine Hudson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
