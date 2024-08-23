Trivigil Secures E-Rate Bid to Enhance Digital Security in Schools Nationwide

Trivigil, a leading cybersecurity provider for educational institutions, has secured the E-Rate bid, enabling schools across the U.S. enhance their cyber security posture with FCC funds. This milestone allows Trivigil to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the education sector, ensuring secure online environments for all schools, regardless of location or budget. Trivigil is committed to bridging the digital divide through top-tier protection.