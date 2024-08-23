Betty M. Cox Recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Delaware, OH, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Betty M. Cox of Delaware, Ohio, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. for her contributions and achievements in the field of art. She will be featured in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished P.O.W.E.R. women.
About Betty M. Cox
Betty M. Cox is a beading design artist and educator specializing in bead embroidery and mixed media art. Through her business, Betty Cox Beading Designs, she creates intricate, unique pieces that showcase her skill and creativity. She is dedicated to teaching beading techniques, and inspiring others through her passion for the craft.
Betty holds an M.S.N. from the University of Illinois.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
