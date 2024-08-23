Maureen T. Carpenter Named a P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) VIP Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024
Holmes, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maureen T. Carpenter of Holmes, New York, has been named as a P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) VIP Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024 for her contributions and achievements in nursing and healthcare.
About Maureen T. Carpenter
Maureen T. Carpenter is a registered nurse at Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center, the premier destination for state-of-the-art, specialized orthopedic surgical care. With over 45 years of nursing experience, Carpenter specializes in orthopedic ambulatory surgery. Her expertise and dedication to patient care have made a significant impact in the healthcare industry.
Carpenter earned her A.A.S. in Nursing from Pace University and became a registered nurse in 1976. She furthered her education by obtaining her B.S.N. from Pace University in 1978. Carpenter started her career at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York where she was employed for over 25 years. It was there she met her husband, a medical technologist, and had three daughters. Over the years, she gained experience in ICU, CCU, ER, critical care float team, pre-admission testing, and the ambulatory surgery center. During that time, she obtained her Certification in Emergency Nursing. She had also graduated from a Pace University course in Legal Nurse Consulting. For the next 11 years, she worked at the Hand Center of Western Connecticut as an office nurse and also in the OR as a circulator and scrub nurse.
In her current role at Western CT Orthopedic Surgical Center, she now is in the pre-operative and PACU, where she works with mostly younger nurses. Some look to her when they have questions, but it goes both ways. “I don’t know everything and can always learn something new every day,” said Carpenter.
When she is not working, Carpenter likes to read mysteries and thrillers. “As I near retirement, I’m looking forward to having more time to spend on my hobbies. I love to crochet. During Covid, I made my coworkers bears in our color scrubs, with their eye color. Each bear held Purell, had a mask, and had a heart with their name. In the summer, I love gardening and sitting outside. We are blessed with six grandchildren who we spend a great deal of time with and hope to continue to do so in my retirement.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
About Maureen T. Carpenter
Maureen T. Carpenter is a registered nurse at Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center, the premier destination for state-of-the-art, specialized orthopedic surgical care. With over 45 years of nursing experience, Carpenter specializes in orthopedic ambulatory surgery. Her expertise and dedication to patient care have made a significant impact in the healthcare industry.
Carpenter earned her A.A.S. in Nursing from Pace University and became a registered nurse in 1976. She furthered her education by obtaining her B.S.N. from Pace University in 1978. Carpenter started her career at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York where she was employed for over 25 years. It was there she met her husband, a medical technologist, and had three daughters. Over the years, she gained experience in ICU, CCU, ER, critical care float team, pre-admission testing, and the ambulatory surgery center. During that time, she obtained her Certification in Emergency Nursing. She had also graduated from a Pace University course in Legal Nurse Consulting. For the next 11 years, she worked at the Hand Center of Western Connecticut as an office nurse and also in the OR as a circulator and scrub nurse.
In her current role at Western CT Orthopedic Surgical Center, she now is in the pre-operative and PACU, where she works with mostly younger nurses. Some look to her when they have questions, but it goes both ways. “I don’t know everything and can always learn something new every day,” said Carpenter.
When she is not working, Carpenter likes to read mysteries and thrillers. “As I near retirement, I’m looking forward to having more time to spend on my hobbies. I love to crochet. During Covid, I made my coworkers bears in our color scrubs, with their eye color. Each bear held Purell, had a mask, and had a heart with their name. In the summer, I love gardening and sitting outside. We are blessed with six grandchildren who we spend a great deal of time with and hope to continue to do so in my retirement.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories