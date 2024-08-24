Carolann P. Brockman Named a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lake Worth, FL, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolann P. Brockman of Lake Worth, Florida has been named a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting and bookkeeping.
About Carolann P. Brockman
Carolann P. Brockman is the owner of CPB Bookkeeping and Accounting, providing accounting, payroll, and tax services to individuals and small businesses in Southeast Florida. She also offers educational videos and consulting online, in person, or by phone and provides QuickBooks training. Brockman has a passion for organizing a company's financial documents and recording every transaction.
Before founding her company 16 years ago, Brockman taught high school mathematics for over ten years. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, certified in QB Online, attended numerous IRS Tax Forums to learn, and is a member of the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers and the National Association of Tax Preparers.
“My passion with my business is ‘never let a business go out of business, by serving and teaching,’” said Brockman. “I take pride in guiding business owners and entrepreneurs to help them understand their financials and bookkeeping, using the IRS guidelines in proper documentation of their expenses and revenue.”
Carolann obtained her B.A. in Learning Disabilities from Florida Atlantic University in 1991. Originally from the Florida Keys, she has three children and is an avid Star Trek fan and loves anything to do with orchids.
For more information visit https://cpbbookkeeping.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com P.O.W.E.R.
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Carolann P. Brockman
Carolann P. Brockman is the owner of CPB Bookkeeping and Accounting, providing accounting, payroll, and tax services to individuals and small businesses in Southeast Florida. She also offers educational videos and consulting online, in person, or by phone and provides QuickBooks training. Brockman has a passion for organizing a company's financial documents and recording every transaction.
Before founding her company 16 years ago, Brockman taught high school mathematics for over ten years. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, certified in QB Online, attended numerous IRS Tax Forums to learn, and is a member of the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers and the National Association of Tax Preparers.
“My passion with my business is ‘never let a business go out of business, by serving and teaching,’” said Brockman. “I take pride in guiding business owners and entrepreneurs to help them understand their financials and bookkeeping, using the IRS guidelines in proper documentation of their expenses and revenue.”
Carolann obtained her B.A. in Learning Disabilities from Florida Atlantic University in 1991. Originally from the Florida Keys, she has three children and is an avid Star Trek fan and loves anything to do with orchids.
For more information visit https://cpbbookkeeping.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com P.O.W.E.R.
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories