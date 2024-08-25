St. Lawrence County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Canton, NY, August 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- St. Lawrence County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September 28, of 2024, with the sale starting to close at 10am (EST).
There are over 90 residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online only event. Among them is a 119 acre residential lot in the Municipality of Norfolk.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help St. Lawrence County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“This is the 4th online only tax auction we have conducted for St. Lawrence County,” stated RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “The results of the previous auctions were immensely successful. The online only platform affords interested bidders the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world.”
To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to both are on the Auctions International website. Registration packets must be received by 4pm, on Thursday, September 26, 2024 to be eligible to bid-no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.StLawAuction.com and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
