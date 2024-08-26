Luxury in Miniature: the World’s Most Expensive Tiny Home Offers Seclusion and Coastal Splendor in Santa Cruz, CA
Seb Frey, Broker Associate with Compass in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the listing of the most expensive tiny home ever to hit the U.S. real estate market. Located in the tranquil Santa Cruz mountains, this 275 square-foot marvel redefines eco-friendly living with its bespoke design and minimalist elegance. Custom-built by California Tiny Homes in 2015, the property offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and eco-conscious living.
Santa Cruz, CA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Seb Frey, REALTOR® is thrilled to announce the listing of the most-expensive tiny home ever to hit the U.S. real estate market. This unique dwelling boasts a bespoke design and was custom built by California Tiny Homes in 2015. This sublime 275 square-foot sanctuary epitomizes efficient yet stylish living with a minimalist touch.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this Santa Cruz tiny home exemplifies the fusion of elegant design and functional living. The home’s expansive deck provides an idyllic vantage point for enjoying panoramic ocean and forest views and the serene sounds of local wildlife. Whether sipping morning coffee or an evening glass of wine, residents can immerse themselves in the tranquil ambiance of the surrounding natural beauty.
A Unique Blend of Comfort and Exclusivity
This dwelling features a thoughtfully designed layout that maximizes space without sacrificing comfort. The loft bedroom offers a cozy retreat with relaxing views of the surrounding landscape, while the compact yet efficient bathroom and kitchen provide the essentials for modern living. The sitting area is designed for intimate gatherings, making it an ideal spot for breaking bread with friends and family.
Despite its size, this tiny home is equipped with a range of amenities that cater to both convenience and a sense of luxury. The deck is outfitted with a propane fire pit, perfect for enjoying clear, starry nights while surrounded by the peaceful seclusion of the verdant landscape and cool ocean breeze.
Eco-Friendly Living with Modern Touches
This tiny home is a testament to sustainable living, featuring a compost toilet that aligns with eco-conscious values. It is an ideal choice for those who wish to embrace a green lifestyle without sacrificing comfort. For connectivity, the home offers Wi-Fi, though direct internet connections or cable TV are not available, encouraging residents to fully disconnect and immerse themselves in the natural environment. The property comes fully furnished, allowing new owners to immediately enjoy the home’s sophisticated design.
The Perfect Retreat
Located just a 20-minute drive from the nearby coastal towns of Aptos and Watsonville, this tiny home strikes a perfect balance between solitude and accessibility. The expansive 12.8-acre parcel ensures complete privacy with no visible neighbors while offering easy access over well-maintained roads to the wider Santa Cruz County area. Whether seeking a peaceful retreat from the hustle and grind of modern life or a serene getaway for weekend escapes, this property caters to a range of desires for those in search of tranquility and natural beauty.
All this, and one more thing.
In addition to the tiny home, the property also boasts a custom-built 4,100 square foot single-level home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three fireplaces, an expansive covered patio, black bottom swimming pool, detached office building, and so much more.
A promotional video of this stunning property is on YouTube:
www.youtube.com/watch
For more information about this exceptional property or to schedule a viewing, please visit sebfrey.com/cielo-vista/ or contact Seb Frey at (408) 548-7348 or via email at sebfrey@sebfrey.com.
