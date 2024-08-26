Luxury in Miniature: the World’s Most Expensive Tiny Home Offers Seclusion and Coastal Splendor in Santa Cruz, CA

Seb Frey, Broker Associate with Compass in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the listing of the most expensive tiny home ever to hit the U.S. real estate market. Located in the tranquil Santa Cruz mountains, this 275 square-foot marvel redefines eco-friendly living with its bespoke design and minimalist elegance. Custom-built by California Tiny Homes in 2015, the property offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and eco-conscious living.