Author Danielle Bouthillier’s New Audiobook, "Hero," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows the Fallout After a Superhero Reveals Her Secrets to the Son of Her Arch Nemesis

Announcing the new release from Audiobook Network, Hero by Danielle Bouthillier and narrated by the talented voice actor, David York. The story follows Johnny, the son of a supervillain who, after discovering the vulnerable side of the legendary Hero, faces a moral dilemma that could alter both their destinies. This unique blend of science fiction, drama, and romance promises a gripping narrative with rich characterization and an immersive storyline.