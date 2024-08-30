Author Danielle Bouthillier’s New Audiobook, "Hero," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows the Fallout After a Superhero Reveals Her Secrets to the Son of Her Arch Nemesis
Announcing the new release from Audiobook Network, Hero by Danielle Bouthillier and narrated by the talented voice actor, David York. The story follows Johnny, the son of a supervillain who, after discovering the vulnerable side of the legendary Hero, faces a moral dilemma that could alter both their destinies. This unique blend of science fiction, drama, and romance promises a gripping narrative with rich characterization and an immersive storyline.
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An intelligent laboratory technician working at one of the largest hospitals in the Maritimes, Danielle Bouthillier, who also has a creative mind, has completed her new audiobook, “Hero”: a compelling novel that centers around Johnny, the son of a supervillain, who discovers personal information about a legendary hero, forcing him into a moral dilemma of whether or not he should help protect her or reveal her secrets to the world.
“On a dark night, the son of a supervillain, Johnny, is saved by a mysterious stranger,” writes Bouthillier. “Years later, Johnny stumbles upon Hero living in the streets and wallowing in self-pity. He invites the superhero into his office, where she tells him her life story, which is filled with abuse, poverty, and anxiety. While telling her life story, she reveals to him her real identity, the identity of her friends and family, and her weaknesses.
“Hero's role as a superhero is to save other people's lives in moments of danger and stress, but as a matter of fact, she is the one who needs real protection and support. At the end of her story, Johnny realizes that she is keeping a secret from her fiancé and convinces her to go back to him and tell him her secret.
“Is it a trap? Is Johnny planning to capture Hero and hand her, and her secrets, over to his father, her archenemy? Or will he let her go to be reunited with her fiancé? Is she hiding her superhero identity and superhuman powers from her fiancé, or is her secret much darker and life-changing?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Danielle Bouthillier’s new audiobook is a riveting and immersive experience that invites listeners to explore the nuances of its characters and the dramatic twists of its plot. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hero” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners, leaving a lasting impression long after the thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hero” by Danielle Bouthillier through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
For more information, please visit:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/daniellebouthillierauthor
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/daniellebouthillierauthor/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DanielleBou2
Website:
HeroDanielleBouthillier.com
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Hero-Danielle-Bouthillier/dp/B0CV6QFQWP
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
