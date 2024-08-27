TVS Hi Tops Network Adds Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee to the Classic Kids FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix
Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee is a 13 episode series of Yo Yo based music videos utilizing the new Champion Yo Yo, which has been reintroduced in 2024. It is the first new show on TVS Hi Tops Network, which showcases classic kids TV shows from the 20th Century.
California City, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Hi Tops Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel from TVS Television Network, has added the Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee show for Fall 2024. The 13 episode short form music video show is produced by TV Showcase Productions.
Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee show is a unique TV series that features the Champion Yo Yo and the kids (of all ages) who make it come to life. It is a 13 episode music TV series. The show will also appear on the TVS Select Network and the TVS All American Network, also streaming channels from TVS.
TVS Television Network is a forty channel streaming service on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Included in the channel lineup are ten TVS Sports channels as well as TVS Classic Movies bundle, TVS Classic TV bundle, TVS Kids + Family Bundle, and TVS Lifestyle Bundle channels.
TVS Showcase Productions is the new programming arm of TVS. Each year, TVS produces more than 500 TV sports, music, and entertainment shows. TVS has been producing new TV shows for national television platforms since 1960.
TVS Hi Tops Network features classic kids TV shows from the first 50 years of broadcast TV. Vintage fare includes Crusader Rabbit, Spunky and Tadpole, Captain Video, Commander Cody, Captain Z-Ro, Johnny Jupiter, Ding Dong School Bell, Tom Terrific, Howdy Doody, Pinky Lee, and Winky Dink. Newer shows include Banana Splits, Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, Mr. Magoo, Underdog, and Top Cat.
Champion Yo Yo has returned to the market in 2024 and is available in retail stores, catalogues, and via direct to consumer offers from TVS Consumer Direct as seen in Saturday Evening Post.
Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee show is a unique TV series that features the Champion Yo Yo and the kids (of all ages) who make it come to life. It is a 13 episode music TV series. The show will also appear on the TVS Select Network and the TVS All American Network, also streaming channels from TVS.
TVS Television Network is a forty channel streaming service on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Included in the channel lineup are ten TVS Sports channels as well as TVS Classic Movies bundle, TVS Classic TV bundle, TVS Kids + Family Bundle, and TVS Lifestyle Bundle channels.
TVS Showcase Productions is the new programming arm of TVS. Each year, TVS produces more than 500 TV sports, music, and entertainment shows. TVS has been producing new TV shows for national television platforms since 1960.
TVS Hi Tops Network features classic kids TV shows from the first 50 years of broadcast TV. Vintage fare includes Crusader Rabbit, Spunky and Tadpole, Captain Video, Commander Cody, Captain Z-Ro, Johnny Jupiter, Ding Dong School Bell, Tom Terrific, Howdy Doody, Pinky Lee, and Winky Dink. Newer shows include Banana Splits, Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, Mr. Magoo, Underdog, and Top Cat.
Champion Yo Yo has returned to the market in 2024 and is available in retail stores, catalogues, and via direct to consumer offers from TVS Consumer Direct as seen in Saturday Evening Post.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories