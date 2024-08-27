TVS Hi Tops Network Adds Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee to the Classic Kids FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix

Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee is a 13 episode series of Yo Yo based music videos utilizing the new Champion Yo Yo, which has been reintroduced in 2024. It is the first new show on TVS Hi Tops Network, which showcases classic kids TV shows from the 20th Century.