Web Marketing Association Announces Winners of the 28th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has announced the winners of its 28th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing excellence in website development across 86 industry categories. FINE took home the Best of Show award for the Canyon Ranch website and was named Top Agency. The competition highlights the continuous evolution of web design and celebrates websites that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. Full details at www.WebAward.org.
Boston, MA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 28th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 86 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology. A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward Web site at www.webaward.org.
"The caliber of entries this year has been truly remarkable," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "It's clear that the evolution of web design continues to reach new heights, with participants demonstrating not only creative excellence but also a deep understanding of functionality and user experience. We're proud to recognize these exceptional websites, which are setting new benchmarks for innovation, engagement, and performance. Congratulations to all of our winners for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in website development."
Best of Show
The 2023 Best of Show WebAward is presented FINE for their outstanding work on the Canyon Ranch Website. The site was also recognized as Best Hotel and Lodging Website. Canyon Ranch resorts and experiences guide guests to their own version of well-being. With five distinct locations, 1,500+ services, and a highly personalized approach, Canyon Ranch website distills information overload to shape clear user paths toward informed wellness guidance.
Top Agency
Best of Show winner FINE was also named Top Agency at the 2024 WebAward Competition, taking home 8 WebAwards and earning 36 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. FINE is a Brand-Led Business BuildingⓇ agency. From start-ups reshaping markets to Fortune 500s reinventing themselves, They have helped countless brands make big happen. Since 1994, their clients have left a lasting mark on markets across Business to Business, Consumer Brands, Financial Services, Health & Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate, Wine & Spirits, and Technology.
Outstanding Website Developers
Nine agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning five or more WebAwards in 2024. They include:
AGENCY (Number of Awards)
UP Hotel Agency 9
WSI 8
Tyler Technologies 8
Miles Partnership 7
Milestone Inc. 7
Risdall Marketing Group 6
Thomson Reuters/Findlaw 5
Vye 5
Jack Henry 5
Competition Format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
"We are incredibly grateful to our panel of industry experts for their dedication and expertise," said Rice. "Their commitment to the online web development community and the WebAwards program is invaluable. By generously donating their time and insights, they help set the standards for excellence in website development. We deeply appreciate their contribution to making this year's competition a success." See a list of Webaward judges here.
The 2024 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, WMR.FM eTail Conferences, and iContact.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group, Facebook & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 28th year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
"The caliber of entries this year has been truly remarkable," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "It's clear that the evolution of web design continues to reach new heights, with participants demonstrating not only creative excellence but also a deep understanding of functionality and user experience. We're proud to recognize these exceptional websites, which are setting new benchmarks for innovation, engagement, and performance. Congratulations to all of our winners for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in website development."
Best of Show
The 2023 Best of Show WebAward is presented FINE for their outstanding work on the Canyon Ranch Website. The site was also recognized as Best Hotel and Lodging Website. Canyon Ranch resorts and experiences guide guests to their own version of well-being. With five distinct locations, 1,500+ services, and a highly personalized approach, Canyon Ranch website distills information overload to shape clear user paths toward informed wellness guidance.
Top Agency
Best of Show winner FINE was also named Top Agency at the 2024 WebAward Competition, taking home 8 WebAwards and earning 36 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. FINE is a Brand-Led Business BuildingⓇ agency. From start-ups reshaping markets to Fortune 500s reinventing themselves, They have helped countless brands make big happen. Since 1994, their clients have left a lasting mark on markets across Business to Business, Consumer Brands, Financial Services, Health & Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate, Wine & Spirits, and Technology.
Outstanding Website Developers
Nine agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning five or more WebAwards in 2024. They include:
AGENCY (Number of Awards)
UP Hotel Agency 9
WSI 8
Tyler Technologies 8
Miles Partnership 7
Milestone Inc. 7
Risdall Marketing Group 6
Thomson Reuters/Findlaw 5
Vye 5
Jack Henry 5
Competition Format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
"We are incredibly grateful to our panel of industry experts for their dedication and expertise," said Rice. "Their commitment to the online web development community and the WebAwards program is invaluable. By generously donating their time and insights, they help set the standards for excellence in website development. We deeply appreciate their contribution to making this year's competition a success." See a list of Webaward judges here.
The 2024 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, WMR.FM eTail Conferences, and iContact.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group, Facebook & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 28th year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories