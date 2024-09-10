Web Marketing Association Announces Winners of the 28th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association has announced the winners of its 28th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing excellence in website development across 86 industry categories. FINE took home the Best of Show award for the Canyon Ranch website and was named Top Agency. The competition highlights the continuous evolution of web design and celebrates websites that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. Full details at www.WebAward.org.