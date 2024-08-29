New Partnership: Luminoso and KAPS Group
We are delighted to announce the partnership agreement between the KAPS Group, a long-time leader in text analytics/semantic AI consulting services for enterprise data-driven solutions, and Luminoso, a leading sentiment analysis company, whose Daylight software, a powerful but easy to use sentiment analysis tool.
Oakland, CA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Luminoso, a leader in natural language understanding, and KAPS Group, a renowned text analytics consulting firm, are excited to announce their strategic partnership.
A Powerful Collaboration
Luminoso and KAPS Group bring complementary strengths to this partnership, enhancing the value delivered to their customers. Luminoso's advanced AI-driven text analytics platform, Daylight, offers unparalleled speed and efficiency in understanding unstructured text data. KAPS Group, with its extensive experience in text analytics strategy and advanced development, provides a deep understanding of how to harness these capabilities for practical business applications.
"We’re thrilled to partner with KAPS Group to help our customers maximize the power of their text analytics. By combining Luminoso’s advanced capabilities with KAPS Group’s expertise, we’re enabling deeper insights from unstructured data and addressing the growing complexities of deep text analytics." -Mark Zides, CEO of Luminoso Technologies.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Luminoso. The combination of their software and our broad consulting expertise produces a platform for multiple, advanced applications that can help clients solve everything from advanced sentiment analysis to enterprise search and a variety of analytical applications to smarter and safer Gen AI.” -Tom Reamy, CEO and founder of KAPS Group
About Luminoso
Luminoso Technologies is a leader in AI-powered text analytics, offering fast, accurate insights from unstructured data. Their flagship platform, Daylight, helps businesses understand customer feedback, employee surveys, and other text data, driving smarter decisions and strategic actions. Trusted by global enterprises, Luminoso enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their data with ease and efficiency.
These use cases demonstrate how Luminoso’s advanced text analytics help organizations across various industries turn unstructured data into strategic business intelligence:
Customer Feedback Analysis: Companies use Luminoso to analyze large volumes of customer feedback from surveys, reviews, and social media. The platform helps identify trends, sentiment, and actionable insights that drive product improvements and enhance customer satisfaction.
Employee Experience Monitoring: Organizations can utilize Luminoso to assess employee feedback and engagement surveys. This helps HR teams understand the sentiment and concerns of employees, leading to better-informed strategies for improving workplace culture and employee retention.
Market Research: Luminoso aids market research teams by analyzing unstructured text data from various sources, including social media, news articles, and forums. This enables companies to gain a deeper understanding of market trends, consumer behavior, and competitive landscape.
Product Development: R&D teams use Luminoso to sift through customer comments, feedback, and complaints to identify areas for product enhancement or innovation. This accelerates the development of features that resonate with users and address their needs effectively.
Brand Monitoring: Marketing teams leverage Luminoso to track and analyze brand mentions across different platforms, providing real-time insights into brand perception, potential crises, and the impact of marketing campaigns.
About KAPS Group
KAPS Group, a long-time leader in text analytics consulting services for enterprise data-driven solutions.
The KAPS Group offers a variety of managed services that combine the power of Gen AI and advanced text analytics that clients are using to get started or take their current efforts to the next level. Utilizing a group of experienced text analytics and taxonomy consultants, KAPS Group works with customers to help them quickly and cost effectively develop applications and manage solutions.
The KAPS Group’s focus is helping enterprises utilize the full potential of internal and external unstructured text using text analytics software.
To help with this process, the KAPS Group offers text analytics consulting services in four main areas:
· Mini-Projects: Get started with a Mini POC, mini strategy, workshops or take to next level
· Solution Development / Implementation: Building a text analytics foundation. Adding text analytics to specific applications, taxonomy development, categorization, etc.
· Assessments & Software Selections: Stay updated on advancements in text analytics technologies and best practices to provide proactive recommendations for optimization.
· Managed Solutions: Keeping a solution fit for purpose. Offer ongoing support and maintenance services to address enhancements and issues related to the client's text analytics solution.
This includes applications such as:
· Auto-categorization and sentiment analysis using a variety of software platforms from KAPS Group partners:
o Progress’s Semaphore
o Expert AI’s Studio and Platform
o SAS’s Content Categorization
o Access Innovation’s Data Harmony
o Megaputer’s Poly Analyst
o Luminoso’s Daylight
· Data Extraction including entities such as people, places, events, organizations, and more
· Auto-tagging for search and a variety of applications such as customer intelligence, business intelligence, training sets for enterprise LLMs, trend analysis, discovery, and more
· Taxonomy and Knowledge Graph development
KAPS' expertise enables clients to address their information and knowledge needs by developing advanced applications that create an in-depth understanding of customers, employees and the organization’s explicit and tacit knowledge assets
Contact
KAPS GroupContact
Tom Reamy
510-333-2458
www.kapsgroup.com
