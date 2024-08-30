LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process.
Yardley, PA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LogoDesign.net, in partnership with researchers at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, is developing a revolutionary AI-powered logo-design tool that improves the productivity of business owners and graphic designers.
The collaboration started when the research team from Kellogg - Artem Timoshenko, Blake McShane, and Xuekang Wu - expressed their interest in developing an artificial intelligence tool with LogoDesign.net. According to Zaheer Dodhia, CEO and Founder of LogoDesign.net, the proposal came just in time and aligned perfectly with the company’s strategy to enter the AI playing field.
With years of industry experience, Dodhia understands the challenges graphic designers face every day - balancing creativity, delivering quality designs, and satisfying clients’ needs. In this regard, he believes artificial intelligence presents massive opportunities for the creative industry.
That said, Dodhia thinks, “The current AI models such as DALL-E, Mid Journey, Microsoft Designer, etc. are great image generators but they fall short of creating functional and usable designs for entrepreneurs like me.” He understands the frustration users go through when they employ such AI image generators. Showing his enthusiasm for the project Dodhia adds, “With the help of the team at Kellogg, we’ll make AI produce custom and usable designs for entrepreneurs and graphic designers with minimum human intervention.”
Both teams, led by Timoshenko and McShane from Kellogg, and Rizwan Yahya from LogoDesign.net, have created an AI logo maker tool that is set to kick off this week.
The end product is the result of months of studying how human designers brainstorm, conceptualize, and design logos for clients, as well as understanding the types of tools they use and how AI can be integrated in the process flow.
“We already see the impact of AI-powered tools in creative industries such as music production, creative writing, and advertising. Can AI help brands create better logos?” says Timoshenko.
The AI logo maker is capable of generating graphics and speeds up the process of custom logo design. The aim is to cut down on the turnaround time, offer more concepts, and satisfy clients looking for quick logo designs for their brand. Graphic designers who participated in the project have expressed their delight in finding a tool that works like a helping hand. Timoshenko adds, “Our tools aim to facilitate the logo design process, by inspiring designers and helping them to create better logos for the clients.”
The tool is set to launch as a freemium on the website www.logodesign.net on 29 August.
About LogoDesign.net
LogoDesign.net is an online logo software that lets users create top-notch logo designs on the go through 3 simple steps. Users can select from over 14,000+ high quality logo design templates to customize and download instantly. LogoDesign.net is the brainchild of Zaheer Dodhia, a serial entrepreneur who has headed multiple projects for more than 20 years, most of which are related to software development. The company is based in Pennsylvania, U.S. Learn more at www.logodesign.net or follow @logodesign_net on Instagram.
