Author Karen Helmer's New Audiobook, “Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” is a Compelling and Personal Account That Follows the Author’s Journey of Faith, Forgiveness, & Healing
Recent audiobook release “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” from Audiobook Network author Karen Helmer is a heartfelt autobiographical account of the author’s quest for love, divine forgiveness, and personal healing. Detailing her struggles with heartbreak, religious abuse, and cancer, Helmer shares her transformative journey through prayer, self-discovery, and God’s grace.
Spokane, WA, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Helmer, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who holds a degree in business management as well as insurance billing and coding and worked in the medical transcription industry, has completed her new audiobook, “Soft Is The Air I Breathe”: an evocative autobiographical account that explores Helmer’s tumultuous journey through life, marked by heartbreak, spiritual struggle, and a battle with cancer.
In “Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” author Karen Helmer shares her experiences of starting life with innocent dreams only to face a series of heart-wrenching relationships and personal challenges. Her narrative takes listeners through a series of intense struggles, including religious abuse, self-doubt, and a destructive cycle of seeking solace in alcohol. As she questions her worthiness of God’s love and grapples with difficult relationships, Helmer’s journey becomes a profound exploration of faith and surrender.
“This book goes through my life as starting out looking for a forever relationship and love, only to find heartbreak, difficult and contentious relationships,” writes Helmer. “The years go by with more and more strife and me attempting to get things my way every time only to learn that surrender to God is the right way.
The author continues, “This book describes heartache, grief, joy, prayer, questioning, hard relationships, and the joy of finding God. My desire is there is hope and inspiration from reading ‘Soft Is The Air I Breathe.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Karen Helmer’s new audiobook reveals the incredibly transformative impact that surrendering to God’s will had on her, affirming that it is never too late to experience the life-changing effects of God’s love and grace. Candid and emotionally raw, “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” is sure to encourage listeners to forge a lasting relationship with the Lord, and to remember that no matter what challenges life may present, there is nothing they cannot conquer with God by their side.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” by Karen Helmer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
