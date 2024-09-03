Author Karen Helmer's New Audiobook, “Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” is a Compelling and Personal Account That Follows the Author’s Journey of Faith, Forgiveness, & Healing

Recent audiobook release “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” from Audiobook Network author Karen Helmer is a heartfelt autobiographical account of the author’s quest for love, divine forgiveness, and personal healing. Detailing her struggles with heartbreak, religious abuse, and cancer, Helmer shares her transformative journey through prayer, self-discovery, and God’s grace.