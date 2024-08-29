Daniel Burrus Recognized as One of RETHINK Retail’s Top AI Leaders in Retail for 2024

Daniel Burrus of Burrus Research, Inc. has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.