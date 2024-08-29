Daniel Burrus Recognized as One of RETHINK Retail’s Top AI Leaders in Retail for 2024
Daniel Burrus of Burrus Research, Inc. has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.
Oconomowoc, WI, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Walmart Veteran Matthew Adam Smith to Lead Expansive “AiR” Initiative
Daniel Burrus of Burrus Research, Inc. has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Thought Leader among such an innovative group of AI leaders,” said Daniel Burrus, Business Strategist, Technology Futurist Speaker, and Bestselling Author. “At Burrus Research, we are dedicated to leveraging anticipatory AI strategies that empower businesses to proactively shape their future, rather than merely react to it. Our focus on predictive analytics and transformative AI solutions is helping companies across industries stay ahead of disruption and drive exponential growth.”
The announcement comes on the heels of successful AI-themed events at NRF’s Big Show and Shoptalk earlier this year, where top executives discussed the rapid evolution of retail AI solutions. "The response to these events confirmed the need for a trusted, always-on resource dedicated to AI in retail,” said Paul Lewis, Co-founder and Managing Director of RETHINK Retail. AiR aims to educate retail professionals, showcase groundbreaking work, and provide a forum for leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of retail.
Daniel Burrus joins honorees from companies such as Diebold Nixdorf, Microsoft, Intel, PwC, and Rocketium in this prestigious recognition.
To lead AiR, RETHINK Retail has appointed Matthew Adam Smith as Executive Director. Smith, a former leader in Walmart’s retail media network and eCommerce marketplace, is also Founder and CEO of Two Isaacs, a consultancy focused on AI-driven business transformation. “Our Top AI Leaders will be more than just a list,” said Smith. “We’re building a diverse community to guide the industry through the most transformational era in our history.”
The honorees will join RETHINK Retail’s existing communities of Top Retail Experts and Global Retail Leaders to collaborate on addressing complex industry challenges. The AiR platform also offers members peer connections, private events, speaking opportunities, and more.
AI is transforming retail operations in areas such as customer service, demand forecasting, inventory management, and marketing. The innovations driven by AiR leaders include Chatbots, Autonomous Robots, Smart Shelves, and Predictive Analytics, enhancing personalization, automation, and efficiency in retail.
In conjunction with the announcement, RETHINK Retail is launching a new wave of AiR content, including video and podcast interviews with honorees, and is soliciting submissions of AI case studies from individuals or companies in the retail sector. RETHINK Retail will feature selected submissions in an upcoming AiR “LookBook” and live at the first-ever AiR Virtual Summit in fall 2024, and consider them for the first-ever AiR Awards in early 2025.
For more information about the AiR Program, the full list of Top AI Leaders,opportunities to participate and RSVP to our future AiR events, visit rethink.industries/air.
About AiR:
AiR (AI in Retail) is the leading community and platform helping retailers harness AI's transformative power. We provide members with insights, strategies, and innovative ideas to revolutionize their businesses.
About RETHINK Retail:
RETHINK Retail is a premier destination for executive-led insights into retail’s evolving landscape. Our award-winning content reaches top decision-makers and industry leaders worldwide.
About Burrus Research, Inc.:
A top technology consulting firm since 1983, Burrus Research has been helping leaders create anticipatory and highly innovative organizations by using predictable Hard Trends and game-changing technology to build a better tomorrow.
Source: Burrus Research, Inc. | www.Burrus.com
Daniel Burrus of Burrus Research, Inc. has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Thought Leader among such an innovative group of AI leaders,” said Daniel Burrus, Business Strategist, Technology Futurist Speaker, and Bestselling Author. “At Burrus Research, we are dedicated to leveraging anticipatory AI strategies that empower businesses to proactively shape their future, rather than merely react to it. Our focus on predictive analytics and transformative AI solutions is helping companies across industries stay ahead of disruption and drive exponential growth.”
The announcement comes on the heels of successful AI-themed events at NRF’s Big Show and Shoptalk earlier this year, where top executives discussed the rapid evolution of retail AI solutions. "The response to these events confirmed the need for a trusted, always-on resource dedicated to AI in retail,” said Paul Lewis, Co-founder and Managing Director of RETHINK Retail. AiR aims to educate retail professionals, showcase groundbreaking work, and provide a forum for leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of retail.
Daniel Burrus joins honorees from companies such as Diebold Nixdorf, Microsoft, Intel, PwC, and Rocketium in this prestigious recognition.
To lead AiR, RETHINK Retail has appointed Matthew Adam Smith as Executive Director. Smith, a former leader in Walmart’s retail media network and eCommerce marketplace, is also Founder and CEO of Two Isaacs, a consultancy focused on AI-driven business transformation. “Our Top AI Leaders will be more than just a list,” said Smith. “We’re building a diverse community to guide the industry through the most transformational era in our history.”
The honorees will join RETHINK Retail’s existing communities of Top Retail Experts and Global Retail Leaders to collaborate on addressing complex industry challenges. The AiR platform also offers members peer connections, private events, speaking opportunities, and more.
AI is transforming retail operations in areas such as customer service, demand forecasting, inventory management, and marketing. The innovations driven by AiR leaders include Chatbots, Autonomous Robots, Smart Shelves, and Predictive Analytics, enhancing personalization, automation, and efficiency in retail.
In conjunction with the announcement, RETHINK Retail is launching a new wave of AiR content, including video and podcast interviews with honorees, and is soliciting submissions of AI case studies from individuals or companies in the retail sector. RETHINK Retail will feature selected submissions in an upcoming AiR “LookBook” and live at the first-ever AiR Virtual Summit in fall 2024, and consider them for the first-ever AiR Awards in early 2025.
For more information about the AiR Program, the full list of Top AI Leaders,opportunities to participate and RSVP to our future AiR events, visit rethink.industries/air.
About AiR:
AiR (AI in Retail) is the leading community and platform helping retailers harness AI's transformative power. We provide members with insights, strategies, and innovative ideas to revolutionize their businesses.
About RETHINK Retail:
RETHINK Retail is a premier destination for executive-led insights into retail’s evolving landscape. Our award-winning content reaches top decision-makers and industry leaders worldwide.
About Burrus Research, Inc.:
A top technology consulting firm since 1983, Burrus Research has been helping leaders create anticipatory and highly innovative organizations by using predictable Hard Trends and game-changing technology to build a better tomorrow.
Source: Burrus Research, Inc. | www.Burrus.com
Contact
Burrus Research, Inc.Contact
Jennifer Metcalf
262-367-0949
www.burrus.com
Jennifer Metcalf
262-367-0949
www.burrus.com
Categories