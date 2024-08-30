Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack
Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community.
Phoenix, AZ, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Coletto is a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and a renowned cigar critic based in Phoenix with over a decade of experience in the world of fine cigars. Throughout his illustrious career, Thomas has honed his palate to distinguish the subtle nuances of cigars from across the globe. His keen sense of taste, astute observations, and articulate expressions have earned him immense respect within the cigar community, making his opinions highly influential among aficionados.
Recently, Thomas faced an unfortunate setback when his Instagram account under the name "Sigaro Privato" was hacked, leading to the loss of access. Despite efforts to regain control, he decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to start fresh in his online presence. Thomas has since launched "Coletto Cigars" as his new Instagram identity, where he continues to share his expertise and passion for cigars. Over the next few months, his website, currently branded as "Sigaro Privato," will also undergo a transformation to align with his new branding under "Coletto Cigars."
Previously, Thomas authored numerous articles on cigars and contributed regularly to magazines and online publications. His critiques have helped many manufacturers refine their products while guiding novices in their cigar selection. Thomas’ approach to reviewing is holistic, taking into account not just the flavor profile but also the construction, draw, burn consistency, and overall smoking experience. As he embarks on this new chapter, Thomas remains committed to excellence and continues to be a luminary in the world of cigars.
Thomas Coletto is an industry leader, always looking for new challenges and opportunities to showcase his skills and expertise. His new venture with Coletto Cigars marks the beginning of an exciting journey, where he will continue to leave an indelible impression on the cigar world.
