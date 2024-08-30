Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack

Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community.