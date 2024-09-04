Author Ron Matthew Frazier's New Audiobook, “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey,” Explores the Deep and Lasting Bond Between a Man and His Rescue Dog

Recent audiobook release “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey” from Audiobook Network author Ron Matthew Frazier shares the heartfelt story of the author’s rescue dog, Gracie, whose presence profoundly impacted his life. The audiobook chronicles Gracie’s journey through her final days, Frazier’s battle with COVID-19, and the spiritual revelations that followed.