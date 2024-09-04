Author Ron Matthew Frazier's New Audiobook, “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey,” Explores the Deep and Lasting Bond Between a Man and His Rescue Dog
Recent audiobook release “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey” from Audiobook Network author Ron Matthew Frazier shares the heartfelt story of the author’s rescue dog, Gracie, whose presence profoundly impacted his life. The audiobook chronicles Gracie’s journey through her final days, Frazier’s battle with COVID-19, and the spiritual revelations that followed.
West Hollywood, CA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Matthew Frazier has completed his new audiobook, “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey”: a poignant and deeply personal narrative that delves into the transformative relationship between Frazier and his rescue dog, Gracie, capturing their shared journey through love, loss, and spiritual discovery.
In “Gracie’s Crossing,” Frazier recounts the profound impact Gracie had on his life, teaching him invaluable lessons in patience, unconditional love, and resilience. As Gracie approached the end of her earthly journey, Frazier was faced with unexpected spiritual experiences and revelations that would forever change his perspective while also facing his own battle with Covid-19. Through the guidance of an animal psychic, Frazier navigates the process of easing Gracie’s suffering and comes to terms with her impending transition to the other side.
“For some time now, I have wanted to tell a story, the true story of my rescue dog Gracie and the experiences we had near the end of her life,” writes Frazier. “So many of us have gone through the pain of losing our beloved four-legged family members, and that pain and uncertainty can be devastating. Too many of us, I believe, have never been taught how to understand this grief or find a source of refuge and reassurance.”
The author continues, “The book was inspired by the journal I was encouraged to keep by my therapist. After Gracie had crossed, my emotions were deep, and I found myself struggling every day to process the loss of her. I had panic attacks at three in the morning. I couldn’t sleep, and when I did find rest, it was usually short. I asked my personal physician about a therapist who specialized in grief counseling.
“The journal was emotional and cathartic. Reliving the pain I had experienced with Gracie as she made her exit brought me to tears again. I give my therapist much credit for rescuing me with one simple phrase: ‘Grief is not linear!’ Once the journal was completed and I read back over it, I was helped so very much by seeing the story of Gracie’s crossing in written form. There was a beautiful story on those pages.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ron Matthew Frazier’s new audiobook is a testament to the powerful bond between humans and their animals, and how it can transcend the physical realm to offer a hopeful message about life after death for man’s beloved canine companions. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Frazier’s candid story serves as both a tribute to a cherished pet and a guide for those seeking comfort and understanding during times of loss.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey” by Ron Matthew Frazier through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
In “Gracie’s Crossing,” Frazier recounts the profound impact Gracie had on his life, teaching him invaluable lessons in patience, unconditional love, and resilience. As Gracie approached the end of her earthly journey, Frazier was faced with unexpected spiritual experiences and revelations that would forever change his perspective while also facing his own battle with Covid-19. Through the guidance of an animal psychic, Frazier navigates the process of easing Gracie’s suffering and comes to terms with her impending transition to the other side.
“For some time now, I have wanted to tell a story, the true story of my rescue dog Gracie and the experiences we had near the end of her life,” writes Frazier. “So many of us have gone through the pain of losing our beloved four-legged family members, and that pain and uncertainty can be devastating. Too many of us, I believe, have never been taught how to understand this grief or find a source of refuge and reassurance.”
The author continues, “The book was inspired by the journal I was encouraged to keep by my therapist. After Gracie had crossed, my emotions were deep, and I found myself struggling every day to process the loss of her. I had panic attacks at three in the morning. I couldn’t sleep, and when I did find rest, it was usually short. I asked my personal physician about a therapist who specialized in grief counseling.
“The journal was emotional and cathartic. Reliving the pain I had experienced with Gracie as she made her exit brought me to tears again. I give my therapist much credit for rescuing me with one simple phrase: ‘Grief is not linear!’ Once the journal was completed and I read back over it, I was helped so very much by seeing the story of Gracie’s crossing in written form. There was a beautiful story on those pages.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ron Matthew Frazier’s new audiobook is a testament to the powerful bond between humans and their animals, and how it can transcend the physical realm to offer a hopeful message about life after death for man’s beloved canine companions. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Frazier’s candid story serves as both a tribute to a cherished pet and a guide for those seeking comfort and understanding during times of loss.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Gracie’s Crossing: A Spiritual Journey” by Ron Matthew Frazier through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories