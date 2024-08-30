Factory Showcase Homes Announces Expanded Offerings of Customizable Tiny Homes and Land & Home Packages

Factory Showcase Homes (FSH), a leader in affordable housing solutions, has announced the availability of over 20 customizable Park Model Tiny Home RVs and 13 distinct smaller Singlewide manufactured homes. These offerings come with a range of options, upgrades, and color choices, allowing customers to find or create a home that meets their specific needs and preferences.