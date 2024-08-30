Factory Showcase Homes Announces Expanded Offerings of Customizable Tiny Homes and Land & Home Packages
Mansfield, TX, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Factory Showcase Homes (FSH), a leader in affordable housing solutions, has announced the availability of over 20 customizable Park Model Tiny Home RVs and 13 distinct smaller Singlewide manufactured homes. These offerings come with a range of options, upgrades, and color choices, allowing customers to find or create a home that meets their specific needs and preferences.
Expanding Access to Affordable, Customized Housing
Factory Showcase Homes continues to innovate in the housing market with its extensive range of customizable Park Model Tiny Home RVs, which start at $59,900. Each model offers various customization options, enabling homeowners to personalize every aspect of their living space. In addition to the tiny homes, FSH also offers 13 different Singlewide manufactured homes, designed with features such as textured walls, full-size appliances, spacious front decks, custom windows, and cabinetry, all aimed at enhancing comfort and aesthetics.
Interactive Showroom Experience in Mansfield, TX
To assist customers in visualizing their ideal living spaces, Factory Showcase Homes has a showroom located in Mansfield, TX. The showroom features a dedicated decor room, allowing potential homeowners to explore and select finishes and features for their new homes. This interactive experience supports a personalized approach to home selection, ensuring that customers can create a living space that aligns with their unique style.
Comprehensive Home Integration Services
Factory Showcase Homes is committed to providing a seamless home-buying experience. The company offers comprehensive services that include partnerships with lenders and RV parks to facilitate smooth transitions for new homeowners. For those looking to place a new home on their property, FSH provides expert guidance throughout the entire process, from selection to installation.
Additionally, FSH offers land and home packages in Tarrant County, Wise County, and Parker County. These packages include new Doublewides on ready-to-move-in land, with properties approved by FHA, VA, and USDA. Prices for these packages range from $200,000 to $275,000, providing accessible and affordable quality living options.
New Development: The Reserve on McKinney in Denton, TX
Factory Showcase Homes is also excited to announce its latest development, The Reserve on McKinney, a premier 500-space manufactured home community in Denton, TX. This community features homes from Cottage Homes with amenities such as wide streets, three-car driveways, storage sheds, brick skirting, landscaping, and attached porches.
Residents at The Reserve on McKinney will have access to a variety of amenities, including a fitness center, community center, swimming pool, playground, and courts for basketball and pickleball. Cottage Homes offers move-in-ready Singlewide and Doublewide homes, priced between $117,000 and $200,000. Customization options are available to accommodate specific needs, ensuring a perfect home for every resident.
About Factory Showcase Homes
Factory Showcase Homes is dedicated to offering innovative, high-quality, and affordable housing solutions. With a focus on customization and customer satisfaction, FSH aims to transform the home-buying experience by providing a variety of homes that cater to diverse lifestyles and preferences. For more information, visit the showroom in Mansfield, TX, or explore offerings online.
Contact Information:
Factory Showcase Homes
606 S 2nd Ave, Mansfield, TX 76063
Main Phone: 682-400-8590
Lessley's Phone: 214-207-3023
Terry Riggle (Land Home Department): 580-467-1270
Email: lessley@fstexas.com, derral@fstexas.com
The Reserve on McKinney
Joell Kemp, Sales Manager
6105 E McKinney St, Lot 10, Denton, TX 76208
Phone: 940-736-3734
Business Hours:
Monday - Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday: Closed
For more information, please visit Factory Showcase Homes (https://www.factoryshowcasehomes.com/).
