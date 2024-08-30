HT Animal Supply Welcomes Allysa Payne Beverly Hills: A New Standard in Luxury for Pets and Pet Parents
HT Animal Supply partners with Allysa Payne Beverly Hills for exclusive luxury pet accessories, handbags, shoes, and more. The collection includes handcrafted dog collars, Italian-made handbags and shoes. Available online at HTAnimalSupply.com
About the Partnership
Allysa Payne Beverly Hills is celebrated for its blend of luxury, elegance, and superior craftsmanship. HT Animal Supply is proud to offer these exclusive items, enhancing its reputation as a leader in the luxury pet market.
A Statement from Our CEO
“We are incredibly excited to bring the Allysa Payne Beverly Hills collection to HT Animal Supply,” said Ryan Millsaps, CEO of HT Animal Supply. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to offer only the finest products to our customers. Allysa Payne’s designs are not just luxurious; they represent a level of quality and sophistication that our customers expect and deserve. We believe this collection will resonate with those who value both style and substance, for themselves and their pets.”
Exclusive Products
The Allysa Payne collection at HT Animal Supply includes:
Luxury Dog Collars: Handcrafted in Italy, these collars are made from premium leather and adorned with luxurious embellishments.
Handbags, Shoes, and Accessories: Elegant, Italian-made pieces designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
Availability
The Allysa Payne Beverly Hills collection is available exclusively at HT Animal Supply. Customers can explore the collection online at www.HTAnimalSupply.com.
About HT Animal Supply
HT Animal Supply is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in premium pet supplies and accessories, offering products from over 70+ vendor partners worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Robert M.
HT Animal Supply
Email: service@htanimalsupply.com
Website: www.HTAnimalSupply.com
Robert Millsaps
214-308-1733
htanimalsupply.com
Poodle Handle Handbags
After the Designer’s love of her Standard Poodle, Sebastian and the inspiration behind the entire exclusive Poodle Handle Collection! Elegant, unique, conversation piece.
Glam Dog Collars
Elevate your furry friend's style with our handcrafted luxury dog collar. Crafted from the finest Italian leather, this collar offers both comfort and sophistication. Adorned with exquisite details, it's the perfect accessory for discerning dogs and their owners.
Luxurious Buckle Collar
Upgrade your dog's collar game with our luxurious buckle collar. Crafted from premium leather and featuring a sleek, modern design, this collar is both stylish and functional. The sturdy buckle ensures a secure fit, while the soft lining provides comfort for your furry friend.
Allysa Payne Beverly Hills
Allysa grew up in Southern Oregon, where she loved the outdoors and spent her time running in the flower fields, accompanied by her Labrador, Duke. Catching frogs and riding her pony, Mickey. Later on, sketching shoes inspired by all the things she loved about nature.
Animal Handle Handbag
Indulge in the luxury of our animal handle handbag. This stunning piece is a fusion of elegance and sophistication, with a design that is both bold and refined. The luxurious animal-inspired handles add a touch of personality, while the spacious interior provides ample storage for your essentials.