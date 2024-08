HT Animal Supply Welcomes Allysa Payne Beverly Hills: A New Standard in Luxury for Pets and Pet Parents

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, August 30, 2024 --( PR.com )-- HT Animal Supply, the premier destination for high-quality pet supplies and accessories, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Allysa Payne Beverly Hills, a brand renowned for its luxurious and exquisitely crafted products. This collaboration will introduce an exclusive range of luxury dog collars, Italian-made handbags, stylish shoes, and accessories to discerning pet owners who demand the best for themselves and their pets.About the PartnershipAllysa Payne Beverly Hills is celebrated for its blend of luxury, elegance, and superior craftsmanship. HT Animal Supply is proud to offer these exclusive items, enhancing its reputation as a leader in the luxury pet market.A Statement from Our CEO“We are incredibly excited to bring the Allysa Payne Beverly Hills collection to HT Animal Supply,” said Ryan Millsaps, CEO of HT Animal Supply. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to offer only the finest products to our customers. Allysa Payne’s designs are not just luxurious; they represent a level of quality and sophistication that our customers expect and deserve. We believe this collection will resonate with those who value both style and substance, for themselves and their pets.”Exclusive ProductsThe Allysa Payne collection at HT Animal Supply includes:Luxury Dog Collars: Handcrafted in Italy, these collars are made from premium leather and adorned with luxurious embellishments.Handbags, Shoes, and Accessories: Elegant, Italian-made pieces designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.AvailabilityThe Allysa Payne Beverly Hills collection is available exclusively at HT Animal Supply. Customers can explore the collection online at www.HTAnimalSupply.com About HT Animal SupplyHT Animal Supply is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in premium pet supplies and accessories, offering products from over 70+ vendor partners worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Robert M.HT Animal SupplyEmail: service@htanimalsupply.comWebsite: www.HTAnimalSupply.com