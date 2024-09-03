Christina Cultural Arts Center's 2024 Arts Season Begins
Christina Cultural Arts Center's 2024 arts classes have begun, under the leadership of new Executive Director, Shysheika Edwards.
Wilmington, DE, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Cultural Arts Center Announces the Start of a New Season of Arts Classes on September 9
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is excited to announce the start of a new season of arts classes beginning on Monday, September 9. This season marks an important milestone as it is the first under the leadership of our newly appointed Executive Director, Shysheika Edwards.
CCAC offers a diverse range of arts classes designed to empower students of all ages and skill levels. Their class offerings include African dance, ballet, modern dance, tap, jazz, praise dance, early childhood movement, piano, drums, woodwinds, guitar, Men’s Jazz, Choreography Class, and more. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, CCAC has something for everyone.
For nearly 80 years, CCAC has been a pillar of Wilmington’s Creative District, dedicated to empowering underserved communities through arts education. Their mission is to foster artistic excellence, physical and emotional wellness, and community development, all while providing a platform for artistic expression and cultural enrichment.
Under the visionary leadership of Shysheika Edwards, who brings over a decade of experience and a deep commitment to the community, CCAC is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and expand its impact in the arts and education.
They invite the community to join them in this new season of creativity and learning. To register for classes or learn more about their offerings, please visit the website at www.ccacde.org.
For more information, please contact:
Courtney Thornton
Marketing Manager
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc.
(302) 652-0101
info@ccacde.org
www.ccacde.org
About Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc.:
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. is a vibrant arts and education organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities through a passion for academic and artistic excellence, physical and emotional wellness, and community development. Founded in 1945, CCAC has been a vital part of Wilmington’s Creative District and Delaware’s arts landscape for nearly 80 years.
