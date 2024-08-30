BDA and William Blair Advise Farsound on Acquisition by Onex
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA is pleased to announce that, alongside partner William Blair, it has advised Farsound Aviation Limited, a portfolio company of AGIC Capital, on the pending sale to Onex Partners Opportunities Fund.
Farsound, headquartered in Brentwood, UK, is a leading global supply chain solutions provider, focused on the procurement, supply and inventory management of high-volume consumable hardware components for aerospace engine overhauls. Farsound serves a global customer base from facilities and offices in the UK, Canada, Spain, China, Singapore and Japan, with a significant investment being made into a newly established facility in the US. The company acts as a strategic partner to leading engine MRO providers, supporting key commercial engine platforms.
Chris Knott, CEO of Farsound, said, “The development of our company over the past years has been notable. AGIC has been an excellent partner, supporting our expansion and diversification. We look forward to collaborating with our new equity partner, Onex.”
Ben Mitchell, Managing Director of AGIC, said, “Since 2019, we have worked closely with Farsound’s management team to expand and diversify the business’ engine coverage, customer base, and international footprint, particularly in the US. Against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and subsequent recovery in air travel, our collaboration has supported Farsound in providing a significantly enhanced service to its customers and a more global and expanded business.”
William Blair and BDA acted as the exclusive financial advisors to AGIC, and K&L Gates served as Legal Advisor.
AGIC is a European-Asian fund focused on investments in the advanced industrial and healthcare technology sectors.
BDA Deal team
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, Head of Consumer & Retail, New York
Jonathan Aiken, CFA, Partner, Head of London
Anthony Siu, Partner, Head of Shanghai
Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Singapore, Head of Services
Ruari Sinclair, Director, London
About Farsound
Farsound Aviation Limited is a leading global supply chain solutions provider, focused on the procurement, supply and inventory management of high-volume consumable hardware components for aerospace engine overhauls. Farsound is headquartered in Brentwood, UK, with additional facilities in Ontario (Canada), San Antonio (US) and Madrid (Spain). www.farsound.com
About AGIC
Founded in 2015, AGIC is a European-Asian fund focused on investments in advanced industrial and healthcare technology companies that has more than US$2.2bn of assets under management. It targets buyout and growth-stage investment in small- and medium-sized companies and employs customized, hands-on approaches to guiding and supporting portfolio companies in developing and executing market penetration plans. AGIC has offices in Munich, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. www.agic-group.com
About Onex
Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, they have a long track record of creating value for their clients and shareholders. Their investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has US$49bn in assets under management, of which US$8.5bn is Onex’s own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’s platforms. www.onex.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
