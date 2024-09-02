Pete Goodeman, Sax Soloist for Capehart Pops Orchestra is Now Showcased on SoundCloud.Com with a 20 Song Double Album Collection from TVS Records

The swinging alto sax of Hollywood session player Pete Goodeman has long been a staple of the Capehart Pops Orchestra. Now, he goes solo with 20 top pop hit songs of the Baby Boomer era on SoundCloud.