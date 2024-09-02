Pete Goodeman, Sax Soloist for Capehart Pops Orchestra is Now Showcased on SoundCloud.Com with a 20 Song Double Album Collection from TVS Records
The swinging alto sax of Hollywood session player Pete Goodeman has long been a staple of the Capehart Pops Orchestra. Now, he goes solo with 20 top pop hit songs of the Baby Boomer era on SoundCloud.
California City, CA, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pete Goodeman, noted Hollywood sessions player, has dropped a 20 song two album set of his favorite alto sax renditions of top pop hit songs of the Baby Boomer era on the SoundCloud.Com digital music platform. Goodeman is the featured sax soloist of the Capehart Pops Orchestra.
Songs on the double album include City of Angels, Time Won't Let Me, Goodtime Baby, Betcha By Golly Wow, In the Bottle, Diane, Suzy Q, If You Leave Me Now, Coney Island Baby and other favorites of the pop music era of the 1960's and 1970's. All are performed on the TVS Records label.
TVS Records is a new age major record label with production, publishing, promotion, manufacturing, and distribution all under one roof. Artists on the TVS Records label include Capehart Pops Orchestra, Skruffy Group, Boomin Reunion Band, and an array of featured soloists from Capehart Pops Orchestra. In addition, more than 100 top pop artists of the rock + roll era have reprised their hits with the Boomin Reunion Band. They include Chuck Jackson, Ernie K Doe, Frankie Ford, Robert Parker, Jean Knight, Len Barry, Donnie Brooks, Cannibal + The Headhunters, Jewel Akens, John Gummoe, Spencer Davis, Chris Montez, Al Wilson, Pete Rivera, Ron Dante, Jim Yester J J Jackson, Merrilee Rush, Brian Hyland, Mel Carter, Lenny Welch, Mitch Ryder, Chuck Rio, and Lou Christie.
TVS Records produces more than 500 recordings each year from TV Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
Pete Goodeman songs can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, Amazon, Shazam, Napster, and other leading digital music platforms. They are available for download on Amazon Music and in the iTunes Store.
TVS Records are also available on CD in retail stores and via direct to consumer offers such as seen in the Saturday Evening Post.
Songs on the double album include City of Angels, Time Won't Let Me, Goodtime Baby, Betcha By Golly Wow, In the Bottle, Diane, Suzy Q, If You Leave Me Now, Coney Island Baby and other favorites of the pop music era of the 1960's and 1970's. All are performed on the TVS Records label.
TVS Records is a new age major record label with production, publishing, promotion, manufacturing, and distribution all under one roof. Artists on the TVS Records label include Capehart Pops Orchestra, Skruffy Group, Boomin Reunion Band, and an array of featured soloists from Capehart Pops Orchestra. In addition, more than 100 top pop artists of the rock + roll era have reprised their hits with the Boomin Reunion Band. They include Chuck Jackson, Ernie K Doe, Frankie Ford, Robert Parker, Jean Knight, Len Barry, Donnie Brooks, Cannibal + The Headhunters, Jewel Akens, John Gummoe, Spencer Davis, Chris Montez, Al Wilson, Pete Rivera, Ron Dante, Jim Yester J J Jackson, Merrilee Rush, Brian Hyland, Mel Carter, Lenny Welch, Mitch Ryder, Chuck Rio, and Lou Christie.
TVS Records produces more than 500 recordings each year from TV Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
Pete Goodeman songs can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, Amazon, Shazam, Napster, and other leading digital music platforms. They are available for download on Amazon Music and in the iTunes Store.
TVS Records are also available on CD in retail stores and via direct to consumer offers such as seen in the Saturday Evening Post.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories