Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, PH.D., Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Tucson, AZ, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, Ph.D. of Tucson, Arizona, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Medical Toxicology.
About Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, Ph.D.
Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, Ph.D., professor, is a clinical toxicologist and serves as the medical director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center and director of the Medical Toxicology Fellowship. He has 26 years of experience in patient care, education, healthcare leadership, emergency medical systems, clinical investigation in emergency medicine, and toxicology.
Currently, Dr. Shirazi serves as the medical director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, director of the Medical Toxicology fellowship (University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Banner – University South Campus), and co-director of the Center for Toxicology and Pharmacology Education and Research (CTPER) at UA College of Medicine – Phoenix. In his role as a co-director of CTPER, he works closely with the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center to enhance public/private partnerships, as well as the response to the opioid epidemic and other drugs of abuse.
Dr. Shirazi has previously served as vice-chair and medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine, as well as chair of a physician-owned insurance company. He has also served as an expert for the state of Arizona in Pima County and has been a part of various public and private committees. Dr. Shirazi has lectured nationally and internationally and has written numerous peer-reviewed articles. His background, training, and experience make him an expert in the field of medical and clinical toxicology. Dr. Shirazi holds both an MD and a PhD with extensive training in medical and basic science of pharmacology and toxicology. Additionally, he has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in chemical engineering and bioengineering with extensive knowledge of biocompatibility, implantable devices, physiology, and health physics.
When he is not working, Dr. Shirazi loves to spend time with his family and travel.
For more information visit www.emergencymed.arizona.edu/faculty-profile/mazda-shirazi-md-phd
