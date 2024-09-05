Author Victor T. Foia's New Audiobook, "No Purchase Necessary," Explores One Man’s Willingness to Bring About an End to a Dangerous Game That Has Set the World Ablaze
Recent audiobook release “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos” from Audiobook Network author Victor T. Foia is a thrilling tale that follows a man named Sabastian, a brilliant mathematician who finds himself on a desperate quest to bring a billionaire’s twisted game to an end after it causes his life to turn upside-down and throws the world into disarray.
Olympia, WA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victor T. Foia has completed his new audiobook, “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos”: a gripping saga that follows one man’s journey to navigate a world thrown into anarchy after a billionaire launches a free game offering incredible wealth to one lucky winner, leading to rampant greed and a global economic collapse.
Born in Transylvania at the onset of the Cold War, author Victor T. Foia saw his country suffer under a communist dictatorship marked by poverty and ideological control. In a covert act of rebellion against the regime, Victor made a firm resolve to escape from behind the Iron Curtain, disregarding the grave perils involved. Shortly before his college graduation, a rare opportunity to defect presented itself, prompting him to abandon four years of university study in a risky bid for intellectual freedom. Life in refugee camps, poverty, and emotional struggles followed; then a return to university studies and a slow climb to international C-level responsibilities. Ultimately, his gamble paid off, as he achieved his long-held dreams of experiencing the world and finding fulfillment as an author of historical and contemporary novels.
In “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos,” reclusive billionaire Victor Emmanuel Jovis launches a free online game of chance that sparks a frenzy of worldwide participation in order to disrupt our materialistic society and shed light on the consequences of pervasive greed. “No Purchase Necessary” irresistibly entices gamers with its triple appeal—no cost to play, the allure of speculative gains, and a staggering prize for one fortunate winner. As the game takes on a life of its own with a relentlessly spreading popularity, more than a billion players invest countless hours chasing financial rewards, ultimately plunging the global economy into chaos.
Sebastian Sinclair, a brilliant mathematician with a unique visual synesthetic perception, leads a peculiar existence informed by pure mathematics and his abiding love for Charlotte. Their bond and his entrancing universe of numbers hold powerful sway over him, affording little room for additional interests and pursuits. While he remains oblivious to the game, the storm unleashed by Jovis wreaks havoc worldwide. But when tragic events upend Sebastian’s life and thrust him into uncharted territory, he can no longer ignore the devastating impact Jovis’s innocent-sounding game has on the world.
Ensnared by the crosscurrents of Jovis’s malevolent design, Sebastian witnesses grim instances of street violence, police corruption, and murder. He grapples with hopelessness and despair in his darkest moments, yearning for redemption while channeling his math prowess toward a higher purpose. Will his skills be sufficient to bring the apparently unstoppable game to a close?
Published by Audiobook Network, author Victor T. Foia’s new audiobook will invite listeners to embark on a journey alongside Sebastian as he navigates a landscape where unchecked desires clash and the boundaries of morality blur. Expertly paced and compelling, “No Purchase Necessary” will immerse listeners in a narrative infused with reflections on art, history, and mathematics, experiencing the fusion of storytelling with thought-provoking themes that will challenge them to contemplate the pitfalls of rampant materialism.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos” by Victor T. Foia through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
