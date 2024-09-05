Author Victor T. Foia's New Audiobook, "No Purchase Necessary," Explores One Man’s Willingness to Bring About an End to a Dangerous Game That Has Set the World Ablaze

Recent audiobook release “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos” from Audiobook Network author Victor T. Foia is a thrilling tale that follows a man named Sabastian, a brilliant mathematician who finds himself on a desperate quest to bring a billionaire’s twisted game to an end after it causes his life to turn upside-down and throws the world into disarray.